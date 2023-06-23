Tennessee brook trout offer great fun for a wandering angler

Full disclosure here: I paid the whole price for my guided trip. That’s simply Journalism 101 ethics. Don’t be trying to bum free stuff. That even goes for outdoor writers. If I happen to write anything nice about my experience, it won’t be because I owe anyone publicity in exchange for services rendered.
Anyway, it came about like this: Late winter had arrived in Michigan. Spring fever had set in. I was having one of those “heads, Carolina, tails, California” moments with a twist.
I wanted to go someplace warmer, all right, but I wasn’t simply seeking comfort. I wanted to fish. For trout, of course. But not just any old trout. I wanted to go bluelining for wild brookies.
Some may be unfamiliar with the term bluelining. The term comes from the thin blue lines we find on topographic maps, lines that represent small, remote streams. Maybe large rivers appear as blue lines on topo maps, too. I don’t know. But when anglers mention bluelining, they’re typically talking about fishing small streams.
I cut my trout-fishing teeth on creeks and I love small streams. Besides, I think it is amazing that eons ago brook trout carved out a rural lifestyle on small streams and their descendants swim in them to this day.
Their brown trout cousins might claim to love the small streams for weekend homes, but they don’t want to reside permanently in them. The brookies just go on enjoying life with their spartan existence.
My late-winter thinking was that even at a fairly high elevation, the southern Appalachians would be warmer than Michigan. I could go to Tennessee, fish for trout in the Smoky Mountains and be home before Michigan’s trout season opened at the end of April.
I contacted a guide. The guide was optional, of course. A person certainly doesn’t need one to go fishing in Tennessee. But I’ve fished in the Smokies before.
It’s difficult for a person there for a short stay to know where to go.
Looking at a map of the mountains is like looking at a computer-generated maze after a crazed monkey seized the mouse and wreaked havoc with the lines.
All the roads in the mountains bend and twist, and they often aren’t marked that well. And just try correlating the streams mentioned in those guidebooks to the tiny blue squiggles on the map and trying to figure out what road will get you to them.
That complaint may be more of an indictment of my map-reading skills than anything. The bottom line, though, is this: I’d fished in the Smokies before with marginal success.
I’d spent hours simply driving around trying to find water I liked the looks of. I was done with that. If I made the trip, I wanted to hire a guide, someone who would know where to find the type of stream I wanted to fish and could get me to it and back.
Enter Rob Fightmaster.
I don’t remember how he first came to my attention. I’ve been visiting his Web site for several years, though. His site convinced me that he specializes in taking clients to the type of stream I like to fish — a small one back in the boondocks that is guarded by brush and is chock-full of wild brookies.
Brookies run small in the mountains, of course.
Those mountain streams don’t have a lot of foodstuffs. Anglers fishing the Appalachians for trophy-size fish are generally fishing the tailwaters — and fishing for browns or rainbows, too.
That’s something for anglers to keep in mind. But if a person is interested in fishing for trout the way those old mountaineers did a hundred years ago and more, well, that’s where the small streams and brookies come in.
Anyway, I sent Fightmaster a check. He suggested that I come a little later than I had planned. He said the mountain streams can warm slowly and they fish inconsistently early in the season. We scheduled a day in June. With a little visiting mixed in, I missed a week of Michigan’s trout season to make the trip, but it was worth it.
On the day of my fishing excursion, Fightmaster and I hiked in a couple of miles to one of the prongs of Tennessee’s Little River.
We weren’t bushwhacking; we followed a hiking path. But we obviously left the hordes behind. From the river, we saw a couple of anglers pass by on the trail above, but we never encountered another angler on the water. The day was great for a person who likes solitude. And the fish were plentiful.
Fightmaster fixed me up with a tandem rig with a dry fly on point and a nymph for the dropper, a rig I resist fishing here at home. And he gave me some great tips on reading the water in those mountain streams.
Trout came from the obvious lies, of course. They also came from less obvious locations. Fightmaster showed me little slots and depressions on the stream bottom where fish were likely lurking — places I had overlooked even though I was wearing my polarized glasses.
Trout often responded when I made a cast to those spots. And the day was great. I lost track of the fish I caught, but it was a satisfying number.
Those who fish the Smokies a lot claim that a 10-inch brookie is rare. I didn’t catch any that big. I mostly caught six and seven inchers. I had a couple of hits from fish that may have been close to 10 inches, but they both effectuated a long-distance release. It’s always the big ones that get away.
Anyway, I could have had a good day fishing my usual streams here in Michigan with my usual techniques.
Variety means a lot, though, and I had a ball fishing the little pockets on that Smoky Mountain prong.
Plus, I learned some things I can put to use here on Michigan’s lowland streams. I might even use tandem rigs more often than I ever have before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.