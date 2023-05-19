Terrors beyond the tent flap

As a Boy Scout in Troop 234, I loved everything about outdoor camping except the nights.
When the last embers of our campfire were fading, and the laughing and talking between me and my tent buddies had finally ceased, I lay in my flannel sleeping bag utterly terrified, wondering what out there in the night might be stalking our tent.
Rationally, I knew there were no bears or wolves in Kent County.
The most likely night visitor would be a raccoon but that did little to silence the voices in my head that said “Danger, danger something might be coming.”
My ears were on high alert for twigs snapping or muffled footsteps in the leaves. But nothing ever came. And despite thinking I would never sleep, finally I would fall into a deep slumber that might last all night or until I had to pee. That was the worst.
If that feeling came, I would hold on as long as I could, hoping in vain, that the urge would go away, but it never did. Finally I would give up, drag myself out of my sleeping bag, untie the tent flap, and go about three steps. No one ever went far.
Even though we all did it, it was still annoying when my tent mates would exit the tent and seconds later I’d hear the sound of urine splatting on the leaves outside, just a foot or two away from my head.
But those nights of troubled sleep would end when the morning sunlight finally came sliding through the tent flap.
I would awaken, excited for the day ahead, the terrors of the night completely forgotten.
My love of camping continued after Boy Scouts and in time I came to realize that there was nothing to fear in the woods around Grand Rapids.
Canada was different. The Great North had bears. But the chance to hook into monster pike or fat walleye didn’t deter me from venturing into the land of the bruin in hopes of sampling that great Canadian fishing.
In 1967, Larry DeYoung and I loaded our Chevy Corvair and drove into Ontario, north of Chapleau, to the end of the road.
As we were setting up camp, a pickup truck came by with a dead bear lying in the truck bed.
“Had to shoot it,” the driver told us, “Otherwise it would have come right into the house.”
That night, burrowed deep in my sleeping bag, as if its flannel cover would repel an attacking bear I lay there trying to find sleep while my brain hatched thoughts of prowling animals lurking outside our shelter.
Eventually I succumbed to my exhaustion and drifted into sleep. But every anxious night was followed by a day of fabulous fishing.
One morning, Larry hooked into a huge northern. In the end, the net broke and our boat nearly capsized, but we managed to land a 48-inch monster.
We would trade the pike to a group of native Americans in a logging camp for several gallons of gas — enough to get us back to Chapleau.
On our last morning we awoke to find muddy bear prints all over the car and claw scratches on the Corvair’s hood.
A bear, smelling the food we had locked inside the vehicle, had attempted to break in. That convinced us it was time to end this fishing adventure.
Larry decided that was enough Canadian tripping for him, but two years later I was back in Ontario on a fly-in trip to Lola Lake with Don McClelland.
The only place to camp on the densely forested shoreline was on an animal trail leading to the water.
A plethora of tracks on the path through our tent site increased the likelihood that we might have four-footed visitors. My first encounter with a bear seemed imminent.
That first night as I lay in the tent searching for sleep, I heard the padding of small feet approaching. Since we were camped within a few yards of a beaver lodge, I assumed it was a beaver.
The footsteps stopped at the edge of our tent and seconds later I heard plastic being pulled from the roof of our tent.
The plastic was a makeshift cover we were using to cover leaks in case of rain.
As the plastic began to slip off the tent, I woke Don saying, “There’s an animal outside.”
My choice of words could have been better. When Don heard “animal” he immediately thought ”bear” and sat bolt upright and wide-eyed believing that we were in real peril.
Once I assured him that it was only a beaver, we thumped the tent wall and yelled “Go away.” The animal; retreated.
Since that trip, I have spent hundreds of nights sleeping in tents in the back country.
Not once have Cyndy and I ever been visited by anything bigger than a raccoon.
Yet even now, if I am lying in a tent and I hear a twig snap, for a brief moment I am sure that my first encounter with a bear is about to happen.
