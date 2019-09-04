Thanks Coach: Marion says thank you to former coach, teacher and principal

MARION — The chance to say "thank you" is a powerful thing.
And yet, it's so simple that we don't do it nearly enough.
Thank you for being a coach who made an impact.
Thank you for being a teacher who made an impact.
Thank you for being a principal who made an impact.
Those are meaningful thank-yous from one local community to a longtime friend, mentor, coach, parent, teacher, administrator, etc.
Marion honored former teacher, principal and football coach Tom Cutler at its football game Thursday against Onekama.
Tom, who was present with wife Lynda and their children, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the school.
While that part was nice, it was the chance to say hello to former co-workers, students and players that meant the most to everyone involved.
Person after person just wanted the chance to thank Cutler for what he meant to them and what he meant to Marion for two decades.
"Thursday night was wonderful for our family," Cutler said. "It was great to see everyone again.
"The people that I coached with and taught with were all wonderful people. I hope we had a positive influence on the kids who went through there while we were there. It was a good experience."
Cutler spent 37 years in total in education before retiring in the late 1990s. He coached football at Marion from 1983 to 1993 and was at the helm of the Eagles' 1990 Class DD state championship team.
Inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2002, Cutler finished with a career mark of 115-53-4 at Muskegon Oakridge, Hesperia and Marion.
He also spent 20 years as Marion High School principal from 1977 to 1997. Cutler currently lives in Byron Center, south of Grand Rapids.
Cutler, never one to seek attention for himself, had been reluctant in the past to take part in this type of event but he finally agreed.
"It's probably an appreciation for what they were trying to do," he said. "It's very kind and generous of them.
"We go back a long time with a lot of people in Marion. We had a great thing going there in Marion and it lasted for a long time. I was lucky to be a part of it."
Longtime Marion teacher, coach and administrator Greg Mikulich gave the presenting speech during the ceremony Thursday evening.
"When I spoke at halftime, I spoke about legacy and thanks," Mikulich said. "The things he taught, I still use. I use pride, dedication and commitment on my track literature and those are three things Tom had on his football handouts.
"It was an emotional evening. The varsity football team did not have a particularly good night and there was a 14-point turnaround right before halftime. As a coach, I'd be upset about that. Coach (Chad) Jenema made a special trip over to talk to Tom about what he had meant to him."
Cutler wasn't just about sports.
Mikulich spoke of the formation of a jazz band while Cutler was in charge and an appreciation he had for the arts that turned into school plays.
Over and over, Mikulich spoke of the things Cutler had taught him.
"He was principal in Marion for 20 years and that was where his biggest influence was," Mikulich said. "He made you proud to be from Marion and he believed in all aspects of education.
"He said we don't teach subject matter, we teach kids. We don't coach a sport, we coach kids. Tom often said that kids don't care how much you know until they know how much you care."
Those were lessons Cutler learned from his father, who had also been in education for 40 years.
"I think I was following his example," Cutler said. "He was a great mentor for kids. It's in your blood and it's something where you can have a great influence on kids.
"That had a lot to do with it. Seeing so many of them Thursday night, they're all grown up and they're all good people. To have a little bit of influence, to help them become good people, is kind of cool."
Mikulich agreed.
"I'm not ashamed to say that Tom is my mentor," he said. "I'd talk to him all the time when I was an administrator.
"He always said focus on the kids and you will do alright."
