MESICK — A love of baseball had a lot to do with it.
So, too, did a love of working with kids.
And for good measure, Mesick’s Kim Fortelka loved a baseball field that looked nice, too.
Fortelka was recently named one of 11 Assistant Coaches of the Year by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The group was honored Monday at Comerica Park in Detroit as part of the MHSBCA’s All-Star Games that feature the top prep players in the state.
It also marks an end for Fortelka, who is stepping down after 30 years with Mesick’s baseball program. He’ll still be around, though, but now he gets to choose to not have to be at games where it’s 45 degrees with howling winds and snow.
“I just loved the game, loved teaching the game and loved working with kids,” Fortelka said. “I am definitely going to miss the competitiveness, though.
“It’s going to be hard not to be involved with that but I will still be going to the games.”
Fortelka, who has lived in Harietta for more than 40 years, spent 17 years with Mesick’s varsity program — with four different coaches — and a number of years working with Summer Rec in town and American Legion baseball, as well.
Mesick head coach Tim Parrish nominated Fortelka for the award and wrote how much it’s deserved.
“Kim Fortelka has been a major influence in the lives of so many of our young student athletes here in Mesick for over 30 years,” Parrish said. “He has weathered many ups and downs of the program and still enjoys teaching the boys the fundamentals of the game.
“His love for the game of baseball and teaching athletes is evident every day! He is able to quickly earn the respect of the team members each year with his knowledge of the game and is able to take many aspects of the game and relate them to real-life situations.”
Fortelka, who had a son graduate from Mesick in 2009, is often asked if he’s got other kids or grandkids in the program. His answer is no.
It’s just a love of the game, working with kids and watching them be successful.
And a perfect field.
When not coaching, you could often find Fortelka on the ballfield in Mesick making sure everything is playable for a game later that day.
“He has a special knack for spreading out any wet spots and getting them dried out in time to play ball,” Parrish wrote. “He also takes care of lining our field perfectly and making sure our pitching mound looks new for every game; even between the games of our doubleheaders.”
Fortelka said that comes from wanting to have a nice facility.
“When I was playing ball, I always liked being on a nice field…I felt like I played better,” Fortelka said. “I was kind of obsessive about it but that was just me…I just wanted it to be as nice as possible.”
Fortelka owned his own business all those years, giving him a little bit of flexibility with practices and games but there was a lot of trade-off, too.
“A lot of times after games or practices, I was right back at work,” he said. “I’ve got to thank my wife (Karen) for letting me do this for all of these years.
“I’ve missed a lot of time with my family for baseball. We’ve got grandkids out of state so we want to spend more time with them.”
Parrish told Fortelka back in January that he was nominating him for an Assistant Coach award but as the season began and progressed, it slipped his mind.
Until he and his wife were spending time in Ohio last week.
“We were on vacation in Ohio and Tim said, hey, you won,” Fortelka laughed. “Instead of coming back to Harietta, we stopped on the way back at Comerica Park.
“It was really unexpected but it’s nice to know that people have really appreciated the time that I have put in.”
The coaches were honored between the two prep all-star games and Fortelka said there was an urge to grab a bat while players were taking warm-up pitches and swing away in a Major League Baseball park.
“They had us come down on the field as a group and we were on the big screen there,” Fortelka said. “It was just a really cool experience.”
