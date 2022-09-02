Thanks to this outdoor writer, we have a vivid history of Michigan deer hunting

When does a newspaper become a history book?
After a decade or so, probably.
The transformation is gradual.
What had been information about current events becomes a documentation of life as it once was.
We see the principle in play with this newspaper’s “Today in History” feature. It’s amazing the difference a few years make. Cell phones become ubiquitous. Backup cameras appear in cars. Universities go online. We buy license plates without leaving our homes. When did all that happen?
We also see the current-events-becoming-history principle in play in the works of prolific outdoor writer Richard P. Smith.
Smith, of Marquette, has chronicled the Michigan’s outdoor scene for decades, now.
He’s written books that should be on the shelves of all outdoorsmen. Do you need bear-hunting information? Smith has a book for that. What about tracking tips? Smith has a book for that, too.
Among his other works we find his Great Michigan Deer Tales series. For the series, Smith seeks Michigan hunters who have shot remarkable deer and then tells their stories.
Michigan residents, and deer hunters in particular, owe a debt to Smith. Without his work, an important part of the state’s history would be gone. His ferreting out news of big bucks, contacting the hunters who took them and then recording the results for posterity continues today.
Through his work, we have a record of many things: successful hunting techniques, areas that support big bucks, a history of the evolution of hunting techniques and even the progression of hunting tools, whether long bows, recurve bows, compound bows, cross bows, rifles, muzzleloading rifles and shotguns.
I recently acquired Smith’s latest offering in his Great Michigan Deer Tales series. It contains 17 riveting chapters, and not all of the stories regard successful hunts. With the story of a couple of bucks that drowned while fighting, we also learn about testosterone’s effect on deer. It’s not just swashbuckling teenaged boys who let their vim and vigor get them in trouble.
From Smith’s book, we also learn that trophy bucks are found everywhere in the state from the western tip of the Upper Peninsula to the extreme end of the lower. We have the photographic evidence to prove it and the accounts of the successful hunters, too.
All deer hunters stand on the shoulders of those who came before them. Knowledge is cumulative. So, too, is technology, and advances in the understanding of deer biology. So, when hunters who have mastered the hunting craft speak, others should listen.
Years ago, we probably had more deer camps than we do now, places where young hunters gathered with parents and uncles and family friends. They were deer-hunting academies, really. And, at those deer camps, novices became seasoned. They absorbed the knowledge they found around them.
Today, we have Richard Smith. He has spoken with the grizzled veterans and the young whiz kids. The information he has compiled stands in the stead of the old deer camps. With deer season coming up fast, we should peruse the literature.
But we should read Smith for more than just hunting knowledge, too. With his works, he has captured great stories for history. It would be a shame if these tales of great hunts were left for grandfathers to tell their children. The oral tradition is great. Family folk tales, though, have a limited circulation. When Smith gets hold of a tale, though, we have it for posterity.
