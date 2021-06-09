CEDAR SPRINGS — The writing on their arms said it all.
"Let's make history."
They did just that.
Cadillac beat host Cedar Springs 2-1 in a Division 2 girls' soccer regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Red Hawk Stadium, marking the Vikings' first regional victory in program history.
The win sends Cadillac (15-4-4 overall) into the regional title against Spring Lake at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lakers (13-3-2) beat East Grand Rapids 4-1 in Tuesday's first semifinal.
"The girls are over the moon…they are pumped," laughed Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel. "Before the game we do our team bonding and they all had written ‘let's make history’ on their arms.
"It took a while to get off the field after the game tonight."
Tuesday's games included a 30-minute delay for thunder and lightning, a goal shortly after play resumed and a late goal by the Vikings to win it.
"It was a tough, tough match," Weitzel said. "We had to battle. They were a physical team and so we had to be disciplined.
"Our defensive line did a great job of holding them. We had to defend 10 corner kicks. It was just a battle of heart and will and we came out on top."
Weather struck with a little more than five minutes to go in the first half and the game scoreless. Cedar Springs scored in the 37th minute off a corner kick to go up 1-0 and it stayed that way through the rest of the half.
Cadillac got on the board in the 53rd minute when Baily Little scored off an assist from Chesni Birgy and then got the game-winning goal in the 77th minute when Lydia Schamanek scored off an assist from Little.
Cadillac senior keeper Molly Anderson made 15 saves in the contest and Weitzel commended her for coming up big all evening.
Ironically, it was Cedar Springs who ended Cadillac's first regional appearance in 2017 with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Vikings.
While no one from either team is still playing as this year's senior were in the eighth grade then, Weitzel said the Lakers are a very good team.
"Spring Lake is a disciplined team that likes to control the ball," she said. "I think it will be a tough match."
