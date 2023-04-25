That's a first: Cadillac's Leesch headed to Davenport for swimming

CADILLAC — You can officially add to the list of “firsts” for Bri Leesch.
The Cadillac High School senior was a freshman on the Vikings’ first varsity swim team as a freshman.
She became the first Viking to qualify for the MHSAA State Finals, competing in the 100-yard butterfly last November.
Now, she’s the first female Cadillac swimmer to compete in college.
Leesch signed her National Letter of Intent Monday for women’s swimming at Davenport University — an NCAA Division II school in Grand Rapids.
“Davenport is a great fit for me both academically and athletics-wise,” she said. “I am super excited to begin my journey.
“The coach has very similar ideals to what I feel is best suited for me as an athlete and it’s definitely been one of my top picks for a while.”
Leesch, also a standout in the classroom, considered going to school just to be a student but the chance to compete in a sport she loves was too much to pass up.
“I’ve always kind of thought about it,” Leesch said of swimming at the next level. “I’ve been swimming for a long time and I’ve always kind of had that dream.”
A shoulder injury as a freshman kept her out of the pool that season but she came back strong as a sophomore and has built on it ever since as Cadillac — with Scott Leesch — as its coach built a solid foundation as a new program.
That meant a lot of Bri Leesch, too, being able to compete for her school after years of club teams.
“It was very cool,” she said. “I enjoyed swimming for my high school, getting that support for our school and just being a part of a team of girls that are around my age. It just made it a ton of fun.”
Davenport’s program isn’t much older than Cadillac’s. The Panthers began their women’s swim and dive program in the fall of 2018 while the men started two years later in the fall of 2020.
Davenport finished fourth this past fall in the GLIAC Championships under coach Justin Vasquez and were 37th at the NCAA D2 Championships.
“The coach is very set on more quality vs. quantity,” Leesch said. “I really like that we’re going to be lifting weights and getting stronger in the pool.”
Academically, Leesch is pursuing an associate’s degree in paralegal and then her bachelor’s degree will be in marketing. She plans on attending the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York for graduate school.
She has been accepted to the New York school as an undergrad but couldn’t pass up the chance to swim after receiving a full ride academically to Davenport.
“I figured I wanted to swim and I got a full ride,” Leesch said. “I really felt that’s what I was being called to.
“I’ll go to grad school in New York and then go into the fashion industry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.