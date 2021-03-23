MARION — That Michigan-shaped trophy is theirs for the first time.
And now they’ve got a chance to get another one with a really short turnaround.
Marion took first in an MHSAA Division 4 competitive cheer district Friday at East Jordan, marking the first time in program history the Eagles have claimed that title.
Marion took first with 697.18 points while Houghton Lake was second at 665.04 and Norway third at 641.98. Forest Area took seventh at 637.42.
“We were elated,‘ Marion coach Danyel Prielipp said. “This is our first ever district win for MHSAA competitive cheer at Marion.
“We knew the competition was going to be close but that we did have a great chance to win. I’m so proud of these girls. This season has been one for the record books. For the last two weeks we have been really concentrating on cleaning up our rounds. We wanted that Michigan (shaped) trophy.‘
Marion put itself in a strong position right off the bat Friday as the Eagles scored a 225.90 in round one (required), their top score of the season.
“They were crisp, loud and clean,‘ Prielipp said. “In round three (stunt round), we were clean and our tumbling was on point.
“The energy that these girls gave off showed that they wanted this more than anything.‘
Marion followed that up with a 185.98 in round two (compulsory) and a 291.3 in round three.
The turnaround time to the next step is quite short as the Eagles compete in a regional competition today at Grand Rapids West Catholic. Marion takes part in the first session at 6 p.m.
The top four teams in each region advance to the D4 State Finals, to be held Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Pewamo-Westphalia is the top seed based on district competition scoring but Prielipp said her team has a shot of advancing to the state finals.
“PW is really good and they will be tough to beat,‘ she said. “I believe that we have a strong chance to advance to the state finals.‘
Pewamo-Westphalia comes in with a district score of 731.48 while Lawton is second at 702.74, Marion third at 697.18 and Hart fourth at 687.86.
Also competing are Breckenridge, Houghton Lake, Grand Rapids NorthPointe, Norway, East Jordan, Delton Kellogg, Quincy and Bronson.
