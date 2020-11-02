MESICK — Gabe Parrish had no fear.
He and senior teammate Logan Thomas were going to dump the water bucket on head coach Otto Ream.
Never mind that temperatures were hovering in the mid-40s with brisk winds all afternoon.
You only become the first team in school history to win a playoff game once.
Parrish and Thomas helped lead that charge as Mesick beat Vestaburg 34-0 Saturday afternoon in an MHSAA 8-player Division 1 regional contest at home.
When the win was secure, Parrish and Thomas got the water jug and found their target.
"We kind of planned it in the last minute or so," Parrish said.
Ream could joke about it after the game.
"That was cold," he laughed. "I know the varmints (responsible) and I'm going to get them next week."
The win sends Mesick (5-2 overall) into a regional semifinal contest against host Gaylord St. Mary (6-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Snowbirds beat Central Lake 86-54 in the opening round.
"This is the group I would want to do it with," Parrish said of winning a playoff game. "We definitely have a great group of kids right now."
Mesick had qualified for the post-season four times in program history. The first came in 11-player football in 1995 and resulted in a 27-22 loss to powerhouse Traverse City St. Francis.
The next playoff berth didn't come until 2017, the first year the Bulldogs went to the 8-player game but that ended with a loss to Central Lake.
Mesick didn't qualify in 2018 and lost to Kingston in the first round last year.
"It's been a long time coming," Ream said.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first as Matthew Fuller hauled in a pass from Parrish with 5:55 left in the first quarter and then went up 16-0 after Frankie Simerson had a scoop-and-score on the ensuing kickoff.
Thomas scored on a 28-yard run just 2:28 into the second quarter to put Mesick up 22-0 before Logan Weiclaw ran one down the sidelines late in the second quarter to make it 28-0 at the break.
"I thought our passing game worked well and so did our running," Ream said. "We added a few wrinkles this week and next week we'll probably add something a little different but not get away from what got us here."
Cole Spencer scored 2:40 into the third quarter after hauling a 30-yard pass from Parrish and it was 34-0.
Vestaburg threatened a couple of times during the game but Mesick's defense stopped the Wolverines each time.
Parrish finished 7 of 20 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Spencer caught three of those passes for 60 yards and a TD while Fuller had a 35-yard TD reception.
Parrish, Fuller and Andrew Terry led the defense with nine tackles apiece while Parrish forced a fumble and recovered it.
