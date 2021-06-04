BUCKLEY — Mission accomplished.
A goal that was set in March came to fruition on a warm June evening.
Northern Michigan Christian beat host Buckley 3-1 in a Division 4 girls' soccer district contest Thursday evening.
The Comets (14-2-2 overall) advance to a regional semifinal against North Muskegon or Muskegon Western Michigan Christian Tuesday in Cadillac. Game time is 5 p.m.
And even more than this group accomplishing its goal of a district title, it's also the first one in program history. NMC picked up girls' soccer in 2010.
"I am just so excited…not just for these girls but for all of the past NMC female soccer players," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "Those girls that demaned soccer here instead of playing softball or we wouldn't be here today.
"This is for them. It's for Coach (Dave) VanHaitsma and all of the time he put into it. It's for the girls who didn't even get the opportunity to play last year. We just feel so blessed that we were able to play and get a win for this program. This catapaults us forward."
One of those juniors who didn't get to play last year because of COVID-19 and is now a senior leader agreed with her coach.
"This is super cool," Ally Krick said. "I am super proud of these girls because we've wanted this since the beginning of the season and we're pumped just to be able to play again."
All that said, it wasn't quite the storybook start for NMC.
Buckley played fast, aggressive and scrappy and it put the Comets on their heels for a bit.
The Bears got the first goal, as well, when Taylor Emery scored on a free kick in the 18th minute.
And while that goal held up for the rest of the first half, NMC started to turn the tide with about 15 minutes left in the half and then began capitalizing when it got the wind at its backs in the second half.
"We looked a little shaky there for a couple of minutes," VanNoord said. "We just needed to play with confidence and our back line had to take (Kyrie Wildfong) and shut her down because she was clearly their best player with a good shot.
"Alaina Rozeveld and Maggie Yount took it upon themselves to almost double team her."
The Comets got the equalizer less than a minute into the second half when Jada VanNoord scored off an assist from Kate Krick and then continued to control the game.
"That goal was huge for us to settle down, gain confidence and just allow us to play the way we know how to play instead of back on our heels," Jen VanNoord said. "Once you get the equalizer, you can be more aggressive without worrying about going down two goals.
"We were able to continue pressing."
Krick was pleased her team was able to find its rhythm and gave Buckley credit for its play, as well.
"I think we came out a little lethargic and a little flat-footed," she said. "They're a good team, too, so kudos to Buckley because they really hustled."
Jada VanNoord put NMC up 2-1 five minutes later off an assist from Kate Krick and Aria Cucinella finished the scoring in the 72nd minute off an assist from Ally Krick.
Megan Bennett was in goal for the Comets while Oleata Brown was in the nets for Buckley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.