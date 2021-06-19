The final action of the 2020-21 prep sports year takes place today in East Lansing.
The final outs of the MHSAA Baseball and Softball State Finals mark the end of what has been a beyond crazy 12-14 months.
Some wondered if we'd reach this moment.
Most of us wondered what it would look like on the other side.
Most of "normal" life is beginning to return as COVID-19 vaccinations have proven safe and effective at slowing/ending a global health pandemic that began in earnest in March, 2020.
Mask mandates, rapid antigen testing for student-athletes, spectator limits, constant schedule changes and constantly sanitizing shared equipment are among the things none of us will miss.
We truly hope they don't come back this fall, either.
Effective at midnight Monday, all restrictions on high school student-athletes are dropped. That means indoor summer basketball workouts don't have to be conducted in masks, nor do athletes have to be tested.
When football workouts and 7-on-7s rev up in July, players don't need masks. It doesn't matter if a student-athlete is fully vaccinated or not, all restrictions have been dropped.
Finally.
Last August, MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl clearly said the goal was to play all three prep sports seasons to completion — no matter how that looked. The organization would find a way to get creative after it had to cancel the end of the Winter 2020 tournaments and all Spring sports because of the pandemic.
You can disagree with how it was done or even why it was done, but the MHSAA had to follow Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders.
Even though the MHSAA is a private organization, the schools it serves are mostly public institutions.
"This has been the most challenging and unique athletic school year in the nearly 100-year history of the MHSAA, and we wish to thank you for your support, help and efforts as we were able to provide three seasons that all reached the finish line for our kids, coaches and school communities together," Uyl said in a release to schools Thursday announcing all COVID-19 restrictions and protocols are rescinded.
While we certainly won't miss the up-and-downs that a pandemic brought while trying to play scholastic athletics, that's not to say there aren't a lot of memories that we'll cherish for a long time.
The look of joy on high school football players and coaches when they found out they were going to have a season after all in 2020 is something I won't soon forget.
I'll not soon forget the prospect of finishing a high school football season in Michigan…in January. When word came out the MDHHS would allow the prep football tournament to conclude in January, visions of blizzards and sub-zero temperatures danced in my head.
It ended up being phenomenal, thanks in part to a warmer-than-average January, and a Cadillac team that captured the hearts of a community on its way to a Division 4 state runner-up finish.
More people will get the chance to see the Vikings this fall, too, as spectator limits are gone and Cadillac returns a number of key players from that team.
Right along with that, we finished volleyball in January. While the weather isn't an issue there, nearly empty arenas because of attendance restrictions made it eery at times.
Cadillac's volleyball team got back to the Division 2 state semifinals for the fifth time under longtime coach Michelle Brines, only to fall in the semifinals to private-school powerhouse Grand Rapids Christian.
While "fall" sports were finishing in January, the only winter sport taking place was downhill skiing as it was the only one conducted outside.
We finally got to play basketball, hockey and wrestle in early February. Most schools ended up around 15 or so regular-season games followed by a state tournament played to its conclusion, unlike in 2020.
That meant high school basketball ended after the NCAA tournament this year. McBain's boys' season came to an end in a Division 3 state quarterfinal on April 6, the day after Baylor won the NCAA crown in Indianapolis.
Teams across the state lost tournament runs or chunks of games to COVID-19 contact tracing, a term I pray and hope I never have to write again. Please, no more contact tracing.
The spring season was thankfully largely "normal." Area teams had some hiccups with quarantines and schedule changes but things settled down nicely as it progressed.
One area athletic director, who has been in that position for quite some time, called the year "uniquely challenging."
I'd certainly agree. I also can't print some of the words used to describe the past 14 months but we've all certainly felt it at one time or another when it comes to living through a pandemic.
It's time to enjoy a northern Michigan summer and look forward to what will hopefully be a much more normal 2021-22 school year.
In case you're wondering, it starts when all MHSAA fall sports practices get the green light on Monday, Aug. 9.
