CADILLAC — The plans worked to perfection.
And if all goes right, it gets them a piece of an unlikely conference championship.
Cadillac beat Traverse City West 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 in a key Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday night.
The win moves the Vikings (31-9 overall) into a tie atop the league standings with the Titans as both teams are 8-1 overall. Cadillac hosts Gaylord to finish league play next Wednesday, while West hosts Petoskey.
"I am beyond proud of this team," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "They executed the game plan perfectly.
"We did a lot of things we didn't do the first time. We passed on serve-receive, we got the ball to the middles, blocked a lot of balls and played good defense."
The Vikings dropped a tight first set to the Titans earlier this season and then struggled the next two sets. This time, the tables were turned.
"Taking the first set put West on its heels a bit, which was big for us," Brines said. "Going down 18-13 in the second set and then working our way back was huge, too. After we went up 2-0, we knew we needed to keep the energy up to finish it in three."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 23 assists, 11 digs, seven kills and an ace while Mady Smith had 12 digs, four kills, two assists and a block. Joslyn Seeley had six kills, five digs, two blocks and an ace, while Macey McKeever recorded seven digs, two assists, three aces, a block and a kill.
Caliey Masserang had seven kills, three blocks and two digs, while Carissa Musta had nine kills and six blocks. Julia Jezak had 11 digs and seven assists, while Karsyn Kastl added a dig.
Cadillac is at the Lowell Invitational on Saturday.
• TC West won the JV match 12-25, 25-23, 25-23.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-22, 25-21, 25-17. Teagan Brown led the way defensively while Marielle Boolman led in blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.