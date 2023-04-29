The Big Show: Cadillac sweeps at Cornerstone

GRAND RAPIDS — Call it a fun night at a nice ballpark.
And they got a pair of wins.
Cadillac swept Lakewood 7-6 and 10-6 in a non-conference baseball doubleheader Friday at Cornerstone University’s stadium.
“We put together two quality games,” Cadillac coach Josh Franklin said. “Everyone had a chance to contribute and that makes this a fun group to coach.
“Our pitchers threw well and we were able to support them with some offense. It was an exciting night at a nice facility and hopefully they will remember this for a while.”
Charlie Howell got the win in game one, allowing no earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out eight in five innings of work.
Jackson Stuart pitched the final two innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had a hit; Howell a hit; Miles Maury an RBI; Kaleb McKinley a double; Coby Franklin a hit and an RBI; and Kaidan Westdorp two hits and an RBI.
“The first game was a tight contest and I thought we battled hard,” Josh Franklin said.
“They had the tying run on third and we found a way to win.”
Nate Roberts got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four in three innings of relief.
At the plate, Eli Main had a hit; Keenan Suminski two hits; Howell a hit and an RBI; Maury a hit; McKinley an RBI; Westdorp a hit and an RBI; Mac Sims a hit and two RBIs; Drew Kornacki an RBI; and Roberts a hit and an RBI.
“We had to battle back after giving up four runs in the top of the first,” Franklin said.
“I am proud of the grit they showed.”
Cadillac (7-9 overall) is at Gaylord on Tuesday.
Lakewood won both softball games, beating Cadillac 24-9 and 14-3 in a pair of non-league contests.
Marielle Boolman took the loss in the opener, allowing 11 earned runs on eight hits and eight walks in 2.1 innings of work.
Cadillac scored five times in the bottom of the first and three in the second but Lakewood scored six in their half of the second and then five more runs in the third en route to the win.
At the plate, Boolman had a hit; Chloe Lijewski two hits; Stella Balcom two hits and an RBI; Kaylee Combs three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Cali Quartz two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Alivia Lorenz a hit; and Cassie Jenema three hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Combs, Jenema and Boolman pitched in game two.
At the plate, Lijewski had a hit; Balcom a hit and an RBI; Layke Sims two hits, including a double; Quartz a hit and an RBI; and Quinn Hess a hit and an RBI.
Cadillac is at Gaylord on Tuesday.
