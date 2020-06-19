The Century Club: Cadillac girls put in 100 miles on fat bikes

CADILLAC — Julianna Balbuena didn’t hesitate about fat-biking 100 miles.
It took Jordan Rogers a little more time to agree.
When the day finally arrived, it was Rogers who had ants in her pants to get on her bike for more than 10 hours.
Balbuena and Rogers, who will be seniors at Cadillac High School this fall, took matters into their own hands — or pedals — and completed the Coast to Coast Gravel Grinder 100-mile Coast Loop June 11 near Ludington.
The annual race, which had been scheduled for later this month, was rescheduled for Oct. 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That posed a problem for the two girls because their training had been set for the original date and by the time October rolls around, school will be back in session.
Both are members of the Single Track Sisters Fat Bike Team and it was Coach Kamie Wade who put forth the idea to just do the race now.
"I was disappointed because we worked so hard to train or it," Rogers said. "(With the new date) I knew school was going to start and I work a lot in the summer so weren't going to be able to keep up the training every single week."
Balbuena and Rogers completed the 100 miles in 10 hours and 7 minutes.
Only two women have completed the 100-mile race on a fat bike and one of them is Wade herself. Balbuena and Rogers are also likely the youngest to have completed it, as well.
The idea
Rogers' father has competed in the 100-mile event and will be in the big Coast to Coast Gravel Grinder 210-mile race next year that goes from Au Gres to Ludington.
"I had talked with my dad about doing the race and he asked if I'd want to do it," Rogers said. "I said yes and he said I should see if someone from the team wanted to do it. Then I kind of just forgot about it thinking it wouldn't happen.
"Then Kamie brought it up one day at practice and Julianna really quick said ‘yeah, I'll do it’ so I said I would, too. I wanted to see if I could do it and just push myself."
Balbuena agreed.
"I did it to become a better, stronger biker and to be able to say I biked 100 miles," she said.
The pair started training with Wade in February indoors on the endurance bikes and then eventually got outside to train.
That really started expanding their territory.
"Before we started training, the furthest I'd ever gone is 25, maybe 30 miles," Rogers said. "We started training and each week we were really upping it.
"We made it to 62 miles and we were going to do 75 but we weren't able to get it in so we just jumped to the 100."
The ‘race’
The duo had planned for their race on June 10 but inclement weather pushed it to June 11.
They started out around 8:30 a.m. at Stearns Park Beach in Ludington — the official starting point — and went from there without too many issues.
"I was super anxious and nervous," Rogers said. "I couldn't sit still…I just wanted to do this. I was kind of freaking out. Then we started and it was fine."
The miles started going by pretty quickly.
"We finally got to our first break and I thought, ‘I can do that,’" Balbuena said. "The first part was 37 miles before we saw anybody."
Their support team included Wade, family members, a boyfriend and Charlie Decker, who was their mechanic and works at McLain Cycle & Fitness in Cadillac.
Balbuena and Rogers had a couple more stops planned along the way and did have to get off the track for a short thunderstorm at one point but they skipped their last stop and finished out the remaining miles.
"I was surprised…I knew I could do it but I was just waiting to hit that wall and be tired but it never really came," Rogers said.
Balbuena agreed.
"I feel the same way," she said. "I was like, ‘wait, it's over?’ I thought it was going to be so much longer. I wasn't as tired as I thought I was going to be.
"I was just having a good time."
Building confidence
Rogers and Balbuena have spent a lot of time with Single Track Sisters and Wade hopes their enthusiasm is infectious for the rest of the team.
"It's awesome to hear the young girls say they liked that distance," she said. "It's a goal for me to have these girls get involved. There's such an imbalance of women in these (endurance) events."
Rogers said she'll challenge her teammates.
"After I got off the bike and I had changed (clothes), I looked around and asked who's doing it next?" she said. "We'll get more girls to do it with us."
There are already plans for more for Balbuena and Rogers, though.
Rogers' father and Wade will be competing in the 210-mile event in 2021 and they'll have familiar company.
"I'm doing that race next year with Julianna and Jordan…they just don't know it yet," Wade said.
