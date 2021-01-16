The Final Four: Cadillac set for Edwardsburg in D4 semifinals

CADILLAC — This almost feels normal.
Almost.
For the first time in more than two months, Cadillac is playing a game a week after a previous contest.
And it's almost felt like November with relatively mild temperatures and little snow for northern Michigan in January.
Oh, wait.
High school football in January continues.
Cadillac takes the next step in its most special — and bizarre — of seasons when it faces Edwardsburg in an MHSAA Division 4 state semifinal contest at 1 p.m. today.
The Vikings (7-2 overall) rallied to beat Forest Hills Eastern 27-23 to win their first regional title in program history last Saturday while the perennial powerhouse Eddies (9-0) beat Grand Rapids South Christian 47-7 to move on.
The winner of today's game faces Detroit Country Day or Williamston in the state championship game Jan. 22 at Ford Field.
First things first, though.
All of these games would have been wrapped up by Thanksgiving weekend but that would be too easy and totally unlike 2020.
Instead, football teams went on a two-month pause beginning Nov. 15 because of COVID restrictions and then resumed practicing the last week of December thanks a pilot COVID-19 antigen testing program.
Chalk it up to just another day.
"It's been very disorienting with the weather and just how normal it's felt at practice," Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. "You lose track of what time of the year it is. It's football season.
"It's been bizarre having to deal with stuff in January and it feels like October or November some days."
And much like everything around them, it was Cadillac's resilience made a difference to put them in this spot.
The Vikings looked very much like a team that hadn't played in two month last week against Forest Hills Eastern. Cadillac turned the ball over three times in the first half, including once on the Hawks' 1-yard line going in for a touchdown.
They stayed calm, though, and turned the tables on FHE in the second half. Cadillac held the Hawks to just three points and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5 minutes remaining.
"It looked like we hadn't played a game in a while and, obviously, we're disappointed with the turnovers we had in the the first half," Mallory said. "but I was really excited about how our guys responded to the adversity that we dealt to ourselves. Our response was how our guys have continually bounced back from things."
For this ride to continue into next week, those things need to be taken care of.
Three turnovers against run-dominant Edwardsburg team could spell disaster for Cadillac.
The Eddies rull a power-T offense — and run it a lot.
In the past two games, 92 percent of Cadillac's offense has been on the ground. The Eddies top that at 96 percent.
"Watching them play is a lot like preparing for Traverse City West when (Tim) Wooer was there," Mallory said. "They run the ball more than we do, which is an accomplishment.
"They're a good team. The execute their offense really well and they've played stingy defense all season."
Edwardsburg has outscored opponents 442-57 in eight games this season (with a 2-0 forfeit from Plainwell in game three on its record).
They've also lost just one game in three years, that setback coming to DeWitt 35-14 in a Division 3 regional final last year. The Eddies won the Division 4 state title in 2018 with a 14-0 mark.
Mallory said his team certainly respects what Edwardsburg has done but the game will still be played.
"It's going to be one of those games where, similar to our Petoskey game, where we had four possessions in the first half," he said. "It's going to be extra crucial in game like this where if you go three-and-out on a series, you might not touch the ball for a while. You need to make sure you're efficient."
Finally, amidst all of the craziness of 2020-2021, the accomplishment of being in the Final Four is not lost on Cadillac.
"I think it means a lot to them," Mallory said. "They know the history and there have been some very, very good team that have come through along with some tremendous athletes.
"They see those guys and see the banners and all of that. I think for them to be amongst that group is really special to them."
