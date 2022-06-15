CADILLAC — From day one, their goal was clear.
It wasn’t just a conference title, district title or even a regional. They’d done all that before, including in 2021.
It was a trip to the big dance — Michigan State University and the softball state semifinals — and their own piece of program history.
Mission accomplished.
Evart beat Kalkaska 3-1 in an MHSAA Division 3 state quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Cadillac’s Lincoln Field to earn the first trip to the semifinals in program history.
The Wildcats (31-8-1 overall) advance to face Grandville Calvin Christian at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Michigan State’s Secchia Stadium. Calvin Christian (35-3) beat Parchment 4-2 to advance.
The last time Evart came this close was in 1999 when Wildcat coach Amanda (Walters) Brown was on the team but the Wildcats lost to Indian River Inland Lakes in the quarterfinal round.
“The list was (getting to) Michigan State,” Brown said. “We’ve been talking about it since the very first day of practice.”
Being the first to get to the final four isn’t lost on standout junior pitcher Addy Gray.
“It’s just so cool,” she said. “Our school has never done this before…they’ve never won this (quarterfinal) game so it’s really cool for all of us.”
And while getting to the semifinals is a step along the way, Brown said this has been a long time coming for a team that has just two seniors — and more talented young players on the way.
“A lot of parents put a lot of time and effort into these girls and they’re a very fun, talented bunch of girls to work with,” she said. “They’re all hungry to play ball and they enjoy it…they love it.
“They play all summer long, more than half of them are on travel teams, so they are playing all the time and they just enjoy the game so it’s really nice.”
Tuesday’s quarterfinal didn’t start all that great for Evart, though.
Kalkaska struck first in the top of the first inning when a leadoff single turned into the first run of the game and a 1-0 lead for the Blazers.
Kalkaska put two runners on to start the top of the second and while they were ruled hits, they were more the result of mental errors by the Wildcats not making the play.
Brown had finally seen enough from her team and gathered them in the infield on a timeout.
“I asked them where we were at?” she said. “We’re here to make good plays, we’re here not to let balls hit the ground for no reason. We’re here to play some softball and we didn’t look like we had ever played ball a day in our life.
“We needed to pull it together and we did so that was very exciting. We had a couple of errors in the sixth inning then we shut them off. We moved on and that was important.”
The Wildcats got out of the mini jam on a strikeout by Gray, a pop-up to Gray and a line drive snared by Veronica Lofquist at first base.
Evart then finally woke up offensively in the bottom of the first.
Gray drew a one-out walk and scored on a double by Katie Gostlin to make it 1-1. Another double by Ally Theunick scored Gostlin and the Wildcats were up 2-1.
With two outs, Skylar Baumgardner singled and Theunick scored on an error by Kalkaska’s first baseman to make it 3-1.
Kalkaska got runners to second and third in the top of the sixth but a pop up to second baseman Jojo Tiedt and a Gray strikeout ended the threat.
Gray got the win, allowing no earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 12.
“My fastball was working and so was my cutterball,” Gray said. “We just need to stay together as a team and work together.”
Gostlin and Theunick had the run-scoring doubles while Baumgardner and Tiedt had a hit apiece, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.