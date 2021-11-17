GRAYLING — It wasn’t as much a comeback as it was a resurrection.
The McBain volleyball team appeared all but dead and buried on Tuesday at Grayling in the fourth set of an MHSAA Division 3 quarterfinals against Upper Peninsula powerhouse Calumet.
The Ramblers, who have cultivated a fight-to-the-final-point mentality all season long, trailed the Copper Kings 21-13 but came all the way back to stave off elimination and take the fourth set 26-24 and then maintained the momentum in the fifth set, closing out with a 15-10 victory.
McBain (35-3-1) ultimately prevailed 25-21, 9-25, 26-28, 26-24, 15-10 to earn a berth in the volleyball Final Four for the second time in school history.
The Ramblers advance to the D3 semifinals at Kellogg Arena at 2 p.m. Friday against private-school power Monroe St. Mary.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” said jubilant Rambler coach Shawn Murphy. “This is what they’ve done all season. They’re gamers. They get down but they never get rattled and they keep coming back.
“I told them during our last timeouts in game four they were going to come back one more time like they’ve done all year. And if we win game four we’re going to win game five.”
A comeback against Calumet, a team that was “crazy good defensively” in Murphy’s words and had multiple attackers up front seemed improbable if not impossible after McBain fell so far behind in the fourth set.
The Copper Kings had seized the momentum in what had been a heartbreaking third set loss for McBain, which held a 24-21 lead but could not secure the final point. Calumet rallied from behind to capture the third set 28-26 and take a 2-1 lead going into the fourth set.
Calumet was one win away from a return to Battle Creek at that point and McBain was one loss away from being eliminated and the seeing its season end.
Calumet used its height and hard, accurate hitting to good advantage, powering to an imposing 21-13 lead on the scoreboard. The outcome seemed certain.
Except the never-say-die Ramblers somehow kept coming back, point after point, and gained a little more momentum and a little more confidence as they continued to cut into the Calumet lead.
Senior Ella Schroder, one of McBain’s most consistent servers this season, went to the stripe with her team trailing 24-19 and knowing one mistake on her part meant the match and the season were over.
Schroder rose to the occasion, nailing each serve attempt and watching as junior middle hitter Linde VanderVlucht made two kills and two blocks to help fuel the Rambler rally and lefty setter Analiese Fredin tipped one past one of the tall Calumet defenders at the net, tying the score at 24 as the McBain cheering section roared its approval.
It was an ace by Schroder that gave McBain the 25-24 lead and a kill from senior Jersey Scott, one of 14 in the match, that finally provided the winning margin.
“I didn’t think about making a mistake,” the smiling Schroder said afterward. “I just thought about putting the ball in play and giving us a chance to win. I knew we could do it because we’ve done it before. The more points we scored the more you could feel the momentum building. Once we tied the score I knew we were going to win and it was such a great feeling.”
Murphy commended Schroder for ability to stay calm and be consistent in that high-stakes situation.
“I can’t say enough about Ella going to the line with us needing six points in a row and coming through the way she did,” Murphy said. “It’s a testament to the work she’s put in as a server and her experience as a senior.”
McBain pushed to a 9-5 lead in the deciding fifth set behind a pair of kills from Scott and a kill from freshman Gwyneth VerBerkmoes. A kill from Gabby VerBermoes and a tip from Emma Schierbeek made the score 12-9 and a final kill from Scott made it 14-10.
The Copper Kings failed to make a return on the next volley, giving McBain the victory and a berth at Battle Creek.
“Our team is full of fight,” said Schierbeek, who achieved a personal milestone in the first set, surpassing 1,000 kills in her varsity career. “Calumet was a really good team but we never lost the confidence that we could come back. We just had to play our game.”
Gabby VerBerkmoes and Scott each recorded 14 kills in the match and VerBerkmoes also secured four aces.
Scherbeek belted out nine kills with two blocks and a team-high 13 digs. VanderVlucht finished with six kills and six blocks and recorded several key points down the stretch. Fredin amassed 41 assists with 11 digs and Schroder was 100 percent with her serves with a pair of aces and eight digs.
