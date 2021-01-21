The Front Line: Cadillac O-line getting it done

CADILLAC — The coach taught them what they needed to know.
The best part now? There are times when even he doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
Yet, that’s the sign of strong communication skills, knowing your job and getting the collective job done.
That’s the progress Cadillac’s offensive line has made in the past four years, and especially in the last two.
It’s one of the reasons the Vikings are playing for a state championship later this week.
Cadillac (8-2 overall) is set to face Detroit Country Day (8-2) in the MHSAA Division 4 title game Friday at Ford Field. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
While the offensive line is a huge part of any team’s success, it’s taken on a little bit of a life of its own in Cadillac.
The Vikings switched to the flexbone triple option four years ago under head coach Cody Mallory and they’re now doing it so well, the coach doesn’t even understand his players sometimes.
“They’re starting to hit their stride,‘ he said. “Offensive linemen are weird. When they’re operating well, they kind of operate as a single organism and that’s where our guys are at now.
“Our guys really fit well with each other and they communicate well. They’ve got their own code words where I don’t even know what some of them mean. They really understand what we’re trying to do and a lot of it has to do with the experience that they have.‘
The kicker is it's an offensive formation that’s not very common. Navy employs the formation in its run-dominant scheme, as does NCAA Division II power Harding University out of Arkansas.
It’s based on the wishbone formation yet moves the halfbacks out a little wider off the hip of the offensive tackles.
That allows for additional blockers, which Cadillac’s quarterback and wide receivers very often are.
“Very often, we’re going to leave one, maybe two guys unblocked,‘ Mallory said. “To me, it’s an equalizer offense because we’re able to compete with teams that are bigger because we’re not having to block one-on-one.‘
Cadillac’s starting offensive line consists of two seniors who generally rotate in Bryce Bengelink (guard, center, tackle) and Ryan Wood (guard), along with junior center Carson Raasio, right guard Blake Swiger, right tackle Sam Mallory and left tackle Ben Meyer.
They’ve also got a large group of guys behind them, giving Coach Mallory a lot of depth to work with.
“We pride ourselves in the amount of practice reps they get and they’re really starting to hit their stride,‘ he said. “Most of these guys have been in this two or three years and it’s really nice because now we’re able to get into the nuance of it and not worry about who to block. We’re talking about the deeper stuff behind it.‘
That’s a process, Bengelink said.
“I didn’t like having to run the ball because, being a left tackle in Pop Warner, I was able to pop those pass rushers,‘ he said. “It’s fun as heck now. I like running and popping those (line) backers when they don’t see it.‘
Wood agreed.
“Basically, it’s just a downhill run and we’re popping people in the mouth,‘ he said. “It’s fast and physical.
“I can’t say it’s easy to pick up because you’ve got to learn and discipline your body to do it. The last couple of years, it’s been difficult for me at times because I am not the most mobile person in the world but once you get it down, it’s good.‘
While they don’t see their names in the newspaper or get talked about on television, the linemen do have their own rewards.
“The best feeling is definitely when you either drive the backer like 10 to 15 yards or you pancake them,‘ Swiger said. “That makes me feel good when we ran “12‘ five times in a row last week and scored. I looked at Sam and said, “that’s you and me...we got that touchdown.‘
Meyer defines his version of success as somewhat similar.
“Any good block and any pancake (block) where you are doing your job,‘ he said. “My favorite is clearing a hole by getting a linebacker out of the way.
“I think it’s the most fun thing to see on film is knowing you made a hole for the skinny guys in the backfield to run through.‘
It works as Cadillac has totaled 2,703 yards rushing in 10 games to date this season. That works out to 270.3 yards per game, along with 35 touchdowns.
Much like his father, Sam Mallory is the quieter one along the line but he knows what he’s talking about.
“It’s tough sometimes because he’s harder on me than he is the other guys but that’s OK,‘ Sam Mallory said. “I am learning a lot and it’s great to spend time out there.‘
A week ago, Cadillac faced an Edwardsburg team built on size and strength. This week, it’s a little more about Country Day’s athleticism.
That doesn’t change the basics, though.
“We have to stick on the backers and not let them get to the ball,‘ Sam Mallory said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.