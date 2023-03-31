The incomparable Patrick F. MacManus

A few nights ago, I was at the home of my grandchildren at bedtime.
Naturally, one of my tasks was to read a bedtime story to my granddaughters — one by Patrick F. McManus.
Both of my granddaughters are perfectly capable of reading McManus on their own. My oldest granddaughter is an avid reader and reads his work frequently. That doesn’t matter. When their grandfather is around, he needs to read McManus to them.
McManus is gone, now, having passed away back in 2018.
His stories endure, perhaps because of people such as I who find his writing remarkably hilarious. In fact, I once argued that McManus as a pure humorist was better than either Shakespeare or Twain. My brother-in-law, the guy to whom I made the assertion, disagreed, but I hold fast to my opinion.
Anyway, I chose to read “The Dumbest Antelope” to my granddaughters that evening.
That’s a story in which McManus named real people, outdoor-writing stars from another era (although some of them might still be writing).
In the story (which is mostly fiction, no doubt), McManus relates his experience of missing an antelope that was running straight toward him on a pronghorn hunt in Wyoming. McManus claims he narrowly missed the pronghorn to stop it from charging the group he was with. Jim Zumbo, one of the guys along on the trip, saw it differently. He claimed the world’s dumbest antelope had met the world’s worst shot.
Earlier in the story, McManus claimed that writer Kathy Etling had drawn him a map that showed where he could find a stupid antelope to shoot. Driven by curiosity, I once dug up an e-mail address for Etling and asked her about it. She graciously replied. Her reply has apparently escaped the Earth now and is just rattling around in cyberspace. But Etling confirmed that she really drew McManus a map.
As I recall, she even confirmed that she, as McManus claimed, put an X on it to mark where the antelope would be. Anyway, anyone who wants a good laugh could do a lot worse than read the story.
When writing about McManus, I suppose a person should include a word of warning.
Parents who have very Victorian sensibilities or very perceptive children might want to read McManus to themselves before reading him to their offspring. They might want to skip over some stories (or perhaps parts of stories). Here is an example of what I mean. In one of his stories McManus is recounting a tale purportedly from his teenaged years. He is about to go hunting.
His friend, Olga Bonemarrow, drops by. He invites her to go for a ride in the mountains with him. When she wonders about the purpose of the trip, he tells her it is for something she has probably never done before. He meant hunting, of course. But she gives him a look and says, “Don’t be too sure about that.” To me, that’s PG humor. I laugh, though, every time I read that passage.
Here is an important thing about McManus — he is like a good drama and he should be read aloud.
I think readers can judge their reading ability by this gauge: When they’re reading McManus aloud, can they get every nuance of intonation just right? For example, there’s this: In one of his stories, McManus and his wife, Bun, are driving along a country road. During the drive, they go past the remains of a passel of dead skunks. “Must be a good year for skunks,” McManus said.
“Looks like a bad year for them, if you ask me,” Bun answered. A successful reader will read just the right amount of dryness into her response. The thespians among us will read the line perfectly.
My daughter understood the dramatic potential of a McManus story as well as anyone.
For a college speech class, she was supposed to memorize a passage of literature and recite it to her classmates.
She chose a passage from the story “They Shoot Canoes, Don’t They?” The characters in the passage include McManus, who is the narrator, his friend Doc Moos who owns a canoe-repair company and a bartender McManus describes as “a great dull slab of a man.”
Inside the tavern, McManus and Doc are discussing an old canoe, Zelda, but the bartender assumes they are discussing McManus’s wife. When Doc says he couldn’t save Zelda, the bartender gives McManus a drink on the house.
Later in the discussion, when McManus says he enjoyed paddling Zelda, even when she was loaded down with camping gear, the bartender’s sympathy turns to rage. Read or quoted just right, the passage is hilarious. It got my daughter a good grade in her class, too.
McManus didn’t raise my children, but he may have come close.
I read McManus to them a lot and they read him on their own, too. And they turned out fine.
One of them has a master’s in counseling and the other ramrods a great publication.
Maybe, as McManus might claim, he had a deleterious effect on them but they were able to overcome it. I prefer to think they got an appreciation for language that had a great effect on their future endeavors.
Anyway, with winter weather hanging on and April showers to come, this might be a great time to break out a book. A speech or drama teacher somewhere might even want to give a read-aloud assignment. McManus would be a great author to assign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.