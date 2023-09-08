Of the dozens of trails we’ve hiked in Michigan, if Cyndy and I had to pick a favorite it would be the Lost Lake/Ridge Trails in Ludington State Park.
I’m not the only one feeling this way.
When I polled the other four with us on the day last fall that we walked these trails, they all agreed — there isn’t a trail better than this one.
To get there, turn north on M-116 in Ludington and follow it to the entrance of the State Park. Turn right and follow the park road to where it ends at the trailhead on Hamlin Lake.
On the late October day we were there, the parking lot was nearly empty.
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, this place gets busy, drawing more than 700,000 visitors each year.
Most are concentrated in the three campgrounds having 352 sites along the Big Sable River and at the sandy Lake Michigan beach acreage.
The trails, especially the northern section going toward the dunes, are rarely crowded
The Lost Lake Trail was established during the 1930s by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a program to provide employment for men during the Depression.
Much of their work involved building bridges, and boardwalks connecting a string of islands along the west shore of Hamlin Lake.
Although the trail hasn’t changed since I first walked it with my family in the 1950s, the bridges have been replaced — a good thing since the original ones were curved arches that were slippery when wet. But we kids still ran over the slick boards, grabbing the railing when our feet started to go out from under us. It was my favorite trail even then.
The six of us exploring the trail on this day moved at a much more sedate pace. Much of the time, we were seeing two lakes from the same vantage point — as we proceeded north, Lost lake on our left and Hamlin Lake on our right.
The trail, marked by blue tabs affixed to trees is easy to follow and basically level. All the wet spots have been bridged by boards or docks.
About a mile in, we arrive at a junction where you can choose to finish your circle of Lost Lake to complete a roughly 2-mile loop or continue north along the shore of Hamlin Lake.
Here we continue north now moving along the shore of Hamlin Lake.
Looking ahead we can see high sand dunes descending to Hamlin Lake.
Three-quarters of a mile from the trail marker at the end of Lost Lake we arrive at a stone shelter where we stop for lunch and break out the trail mix and sandwiches.
Beyond the shelter, the trail moves inland and upward. It’s a rigorous climb taking us to the top of a ridge near the edge of the sand dunes.
The uphill slog is worth it. For the next mile we will walk the ridge line, with the trail dropping steeply down through a beech and poplar forest so dense that ground vegetation is almost non-existent. The feeling is that of walking a ledge along the top of a forest.
Just a bit to the west is the edge of the dunes. When there are breaks in the trees, we get a look at Lake Michigan.
I can’t decide which is more scenic, the trail over the islands or this high ground path.
We leave the ridge descending the longest set of stairs, I’ve ever encountered on a hiking trail. At the bottom,we intersect with Lost Lake Trail again and follow it along the west shore of Hamlin Lake.
Where we find wetlands, there’s a long stretch of boardwalk covering the shallows of Lost Lake — a perfect race track for kids.
From there it only a short walk back to the trailhead where we parked.
The Lost Lake/Ridge Trail is just shy of five miles in length.
While that’s the park’s most popular trail, there’s other paths to explore such as the Logging Trail that goes through the forests north of the park.
Another favorite, the Lighthouse Trail, at just over 4 miles long, goes inland first through the woods ending at the Big Sable Lighthouse with a return along Lake Michigan beach.
Fall is a great season for hiking and this is one trail that deserves your attention.
