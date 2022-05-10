The new guy: Shawn Jackson named Cadillac football coach

CADILLAC — It’s time for Shawn Jackson to return the favors to his wife.
His wife, Abbie, has followed him around to multiple stops as a football coach in the high school and collegiate ranks.
This time around, Shawn Jackson’s move is to northern Michigan to be closer to his wife’s family.
Jackson was named the next head football coach at Cadillac High School Monday evening, replacing Cody Mallory, who is leaving for the same position at Spring Lake.
Jackson, a Missouri native, comes to Cadillac after coaching at Crossett High School in Arkansas.
“When I turned 50, I said I would look to live closer to her family,” Jackson said. “She’s followed me everywhere and so I’ve been fortunate.
“We had some other opportunities in Michigan, too, but Cadillac was really the best fit for my family and I.”
Jackson is not a stranger to football in the upper Midwest.
He worked with current University of Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel when Pinkel was the coach at the University of Toledo.
His wife’s mother went to school in Escanaba and his in-laws retired back to the Upper Peninsula community after Abbie Jackson was born and raised in Missouri.
He’s also regularly watched the Michigan high school championships at the Pontiac Silverdome and Ford Field.
Jackson has spent countless vacations in Michigan and is excited for the new opportunity.
“I’ve always wanted to coach up there,’ he said. “It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Cadillac High School athletic director Fred Bryant is excited, as well, about what Jackson will bring to Cadillac.
“Our extensive search for a new head coach gave us multiple highly-qualified candidates. However, the committee felt that Coach Jackson stood out due to his experience as an educator, a successful head coach and offensive coordinator,” Bryant said.
“Coach Jackson understands the needs of our student-athletes and how to get the very most from them. I feel that Coach Jackson will do a great job in being able to gel quickly with our existing coaching staff and be able to install his team and offensive philosophy with our returning athletes.
“Coach Jackson and his family are looking forward to becoming members of the Cadillac community and are excited about the future.”
Some of Jackson’s accomplishments in his past 21 years as a football coach are as follows: Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year Finalist, Southeast Missouri Coach of the Year, 16 playoff appearances, five conference championships, five district championships, two state runners-up, five state semifinal appearances, eight state quarterfinal appearances, a Sun Bowl appearance, N.A.I.A playoffs, 11 All-State/All-American quarterbacks and implementing one of the top shotgun, no-huddle offenses in Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.
While Jackson acknowledges the success, he knows most coaches are only as good as the student-athletes they work with.
Jackson adopted a total athlete program from Pinkel’s days at Missouri that focuses on kids not just as football players but as students and members of a community. His goal is preparing them for life and not just a football season.
“My greatest fear at the end of the day is that someone we’ve coached for four years isn’t ready for life,” Jackson said.
“We had seven kids sign (college letters) at Crossett this year. It’s a big deal for me to see kids get educated and be ready for life. We want to help make them as good as they can possibly be.
“You work with kids developing leadership because it’s hard to lead someone from a cell phone. We live in a society with a reset button, like a video game. If it doesn’t go well, you hit reset. That’s not how football and life work.”
Jackson brings a little different style to Cadillac as opposed to what Viking fans are used to seeing under Mallory, yet a lot of the principles are the same.
Cadillac ran the flexbone offense the last six years under Mallory while Jackson runs a shotgun, no-huddle up-tempo system.
The flexbone focuses more on the quarterback pitching the ball while Jackson asks his quarterbacks to read the defense first.
“Some weeks we will run a lot, some weeks we will throw a lot,” he said. “The kids dictate what we do.
“All we’re going to do is build on what Coach Mallory and Coach (Jim) Webb did.”
Jackson will be in Cadillac later this week to meet with players and their parents, along with members of the school community.
The family is currently looking for a home in the Cadillac area to be able to hit the ground running when school gets out in June for summer workouts and conditioning.
Jackson will be a physical education teacher at Cadillac High School.
