The next step: Cadillac preps for quarterfinals, Freeland

CADILLAC — Their first reaction was a collective gasp.
A couple of weeks later, it’s made them a better team.
When senior standout Cole Jenema injured his ankle in the regular-season finale against Benzie Central on March 1, the thoughts were anything but positive.
It turns out Jenema suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain. He didn’t play in the district opener against Manistee but has played every game since and has been pretty darn good.
The silver lining is his teammates have picked up the slack — wherever it’s at.
Cadillac continues its post-season run when it faces Freeland in an MHSAA Division 2 boys basketball state quarterfinal contest tonight at Central Montcalm High School. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
The Vikings (19-5 overall) advanced with a 54-45 win over Escanaba last Wednesday while the Falcons (24-0) moved on by beating Flint Hamady 82-59.
Jenema’s injury has made Cadillac look at other spots for scoring and it’s been junior guard Jaden Montague leading the way.
“I think with Cole going down, everyone that night was freaked out,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“They’ve worked through that, figured out ways to be better and Cole has still been really good even with the bad leg.
“Jaden has really raised his offensive production. Everyone is just dialed in and has bought in even more than they were prior to Cole going down because they knew they would have to step up just a little bit more. Nobody had to do anything crazy, everyone just had to get a little bit better each day and I feel like we’ve done that.”
As the season reaches its final week, Benzenberg and his assistants have been working with the Vikings to change a couple of things.
That’s generally not the case at this time of the season but with Freeland as the opponent, it’s going to be a must because of the way the Falcons play.
“Defensive discipline is going to be very, very important,” Benzenberg said. “They play a style that we haven’t played against a bunch where they’ve got shooters in all spots.
“We’ve got some guys that are ballhawks defensively. They want to see where the ball is and they want to go stop the ball. Against Freeland, we have to stay disciplined because if we leave shooters, they’re going to make us pay for that.”
Practices since last week’s regional-final victory have been focused on those facts.
“We have guys that are crazy good athletes, some that are good basketball players and have an intellectual mind and some that are in between,” Benzenberg said. “Getting the ones that play on instinct to get into a gameplan and execute it is what we’ve spent a lot of time on.
“Conversely, they have to guard us, too, and they don’t have the length that we have. Getting our guys dialed in, figuring out where the advantages are in trying to expose that is going to to be really fun because our guys have picked up on it in practice.”
Freeland features five senior starters and eight overall, led by 6-foot-4 Bryson Huckeby. He put up 23 points and 17 rebounds in a regional semifinal win last week over Alma.
Tempo also go a long way toward deciding this one. Freeland is looking for a game in the 60s or 70s while Cadillac wants to be in the 40s or 50s.
“They score a ton of points…they average just under 70 and we’re averaging giving up just over 40,” Benzenberg said. “Something’s going to have to give there one way or the other.
“We need to dominate on the glass, guard the three-point line and find ways to use our length. Charlie (Howell), Riley (Wade), Connor (McGowan) or Cole, one or two of those guys is going to have an advantage most possessions. We just have to figure out a way to get it to them in spots and put it in the hoop when we get there.”
The winner of today’s game advances to state semifinal play Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing against Williamston (24-0) or Detroit Edison (19-5).
