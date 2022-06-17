The next step: Evart preps for Grandville Calvin Christian, semifinals

EVART — The hunger level hasn’t changed.
The hunger to do something special is still there even as they’ve already accomplished program history.
It’s just that they can do even more.
Evart makes its first MHSAA Division 3 softball state semifinal appearance when it faces Grandville Calvin Christian at 12:30 p.m. today at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium.
The Wildcats (31-8-1) overall advanced after beating Kalkaska 3-1 Tuesday in a quarterfinal contest while the Squires (35-3) beat Parchment 4-2 on Tuesday.
Millington and Algonac meet in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. today. The state championship game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday.
For Evart, it’s still a business trip to East Lansing, even though its the first time the program has done so.
Coach Amanda (Walters) Brown was a senior on the 1999 team that made it to the quarterfinal round before falling to Indian River Inland Lakes so the sense of history isn’t lost on her.
“It’s still business as usual for these girls which is really nice,” Brown said.
“When you starting talking too far ahead, you get ahead of yourself and we can’t do that. We still want to do one thing at a time.
“It’s just another game…it’s just in a bigger place and a nicer stadium.”
Those things include what got the Wildcats this far — playing good defense, getting timely hits and junior pitcher Addy Gray taking care of things on the mound.
“The girls are staying together and working so well as a team,” Brown said.
“The mental preparation is a big deal so that’s something we’ll talk about (Thursday in practice) and all the way down there (Friday).
“Them knowing their whole town behind them is huge, too.”
Expectations for this group of girls was pretty high coming into the season after breaking through for conference and district titles last year.
This year, they’ve won a conference, district and regional crown with a team that’s still considered pretty young.
Evart has just two seniors — Skylar Baumgardner and Veronica Lofquist — on the roster.
Add in three juniors, five sophomores and a freshman and the expectations are bound to be even higher in 2023, no matter what happens the next couple of days.
“This is huge for us,” Brown said. “They might be young but they’re veterans at heart. They’ve all played so much travel ball. “I have them during the (high school) season but there is a lot of time and effort that has gone into these young ladies. They’re all hard-working.”
Gray leads the way as the top pitcher. She’s 20-4 overall with a 1.50 ERA and 207 strikeouts to date in 144.1 innings pitched. She’s also hitting .445 with 29 RBIs as Evart’s leadoff batter.
Sophomore third baseman Katelyn Gostlin is hitting .512 with 50 RBIs while sophomore second baseman Jojo Tiedt is hitting .447 to lead the way.
Brown is in her 11th season as coach with a 160-110-3 mark.
Calvin Christian counters with a senior pitcher who can hit her spots well, Brown said. Brooke Hunderman brings in a 24-2 mark with a 1.17 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 143.2 innings. She also hits .383 with 43 RBIs at the plate.
Junior catcher Macy Verbeek is hitting .520 while freshman third baseman Anna Zoet is hitting .559 with 40 RBIs.
The Squires were Division 3 runners-up in 2016 but are back in the semifinals for the first time since then. They’ve been in the quarterfinals twice since 2016, as well.
“It should be a pretty even, tight ballgame and that’s what we want,” Brown said. “We’re going to play softball and we’re going to have fun doing it.”
