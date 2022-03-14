The next step: Lake City preps for quarterfinals, Glen Lake

LAKE CITY — Three straight losses isn’t the way you want to finish the regular season.
One of them came to a solid Division 1 team but the other two were rivals — and teams they could see again in post-season.
A couple of weeks later, they’re the only one still playing.
Lake City righted its proverbial ship and has put itself in the third week of the state tournament.
The Trojans are set to meet Glen Lake in an MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball state quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Traverse City Central High School. Tipoff is 7 p.m.
Lake City (20-4 overall) advanced with a hard-fought 40-36 win over McBain on Thursday while the Lakers (24-0) beat Calumet 53-39 to move on.
Those three losses to Manton, McBain and Gaylord in late February seemed to have served as a wake-up call for Lake City.
As in the Trojans were trying to be something they were not.
“We went through a stretch where we were forcing things offensively,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We weren’t being patient against a zone. Only one team has played man against us this entire year. Twenty-three of the 24 games we’ve played, we’ve seen a zone.
“We thought we were a three-point shooting team and clearly we’re not. If we have to take 30 or 40 seconds off the clock, that’s OK as long as we get the shot we want.”
That patience was especially evident in a district final win over Manton and again in the regional title game against McBain.
It’s not to say Lake City didn’t look to shoot from the outside, but it was as part of the offense and not the focus.
Going right along with that is the defense.
Lake City hasn’t allowed more than 36 points in a game in the post-season.
“If you can hold teams under 40 points a game, you’re going to give yourself a great chance to win,” Tisron said. “We trusted our defense (Thursday) and really locked in on (Emma) Schierbeek.
“She’s had a great four-year career at McBain and they’ve kind of always gone as she’s gone.”
That defense is going to face its stiffest test to date on Tuesday. Glen Lake comes in averaging nearly 61 points per game this season while allowing 28.
The Lakers have beaten 23 of 24 teams by double digits. The lone exception was Elk Rapids (48-41) on Dec. 7.
Senior Grace Bradford leads the way at 23.9 points per game.
“Glen Lake is very good,” Tisron said. “Are they the best team we’ve ever seen? No.
“They’re bigger than us so we’re going to have to work to keep them off the glass and they’re extremely long defensively.”
The Lakers have shown both zone and man-to-man looks this season, Tisron said. That means making good decisions with the ball is key for Lake City.
“We’ll probably see some of both,” he said. “We’ve got to make smart passes and be moving to the pass.
“We need to get back on defense, too and mix some things up to try and slow them down a little bit, similar to what we did against McBain because they run their fastbreak well, too.”
The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to state semifinal play Thursday afternoon at the Breslin Center against Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (22-2) or Dansville (17-7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.