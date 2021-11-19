The next step: McBain ready for state semifinals, Monroe St. Mary

MCBAIN — Cloud Nine might not cover their elation level.
Nearly eliminated, McBain pulled off the improbable to rally past Calumet in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball quarterfinal contest on Tuesday.
Now, the Ramblers take aim at Cloud 10 — or higher.
McBain makes its second appearance in the Final Four in program history — the first came in 2009 — when it takes on private-school power Monroe St. Mary in the state semifinals today at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
Match time is 2 p.m.
The Ramblers come in at 36-4-1 overall while the Kestrels are 35-11 after beating Pewamo-Westphalia in their quarterfinal match on Tuesday.
As the dust settles from Tuesday’s improbable comeback — McBain was down to two points from being eliminated — veteran coach Shawn Murphy is most proud of his team’s fight.
“Probably the biggest thing that we have taken away from the match against Calumet is that in the playoffs, anything can happen when you just keep putting the ball in play and never give up,” he said.
Murphy was at the helm in McBain when the Ramblers got to the semifinals in 2009 before stepping down for a handful of years.
He knows what this level of play is like and is working on the mental game with his players as the match approaches.
“Right now, I think this team is in a very good place mentally,” he said. “They know they are playing well and feel they are ready for the match.
“They are obviously excited but they are also hungry for that next win to get a chance to play for a big title.”
Backing up that claim is a team that comes at you with a lot of size and athleticism.
Senior Emma Schierbeek leads McBain with 328 kills through the regional level while junior Gabrielle VerBerkmoes puts up nice block in the front row with 55 of them this season.
Junior setter Analiese Fredin has dished out 1,061 assists, as well.
“Right now, I think our offense is playing well and overall as a team, our serving is improving, too,” Murphy said.
“The team chemistry is still very strong and these girls are playing for each other, not for individual accolades.
“We are trying to focus on those things that we can control going into this match. Our ball control, especially on serves and attacks is going to be key and, of course, giving our team options by passing well.”
Monroe St. Mary is the two-time defending state champion and a regular in the Final Four nearly every season. The Kestrels are led offensively by freshman McKenna Payne with 465 kills while senior Audrey Cousino has 79 blocks to her credit.
Senior setter Kate Collingsworth runs the offense and compiled 1,021 assists through regionals.
“We have watched game film on them and know they are solid, but they are definitely beatable,” Murphy said. “We see errors they make and I feel like we match up with them pretty well.
“We have talked quite a bit throughout the year about the mental aspects of the game and trying to prepare for that atmosphere as much as we can. I think these girls are up the challenge and are excited to be playing at the state level.”
The winner advances to the statate championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday against Reese or top-ranked Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.