LEROY — The Pine River soccer team lost Wednesday to Cheboygan, 5-0.
Although the score would make it appear the game was very one-sided, Pine River coach David Fisher said it was not the case. He said in spite of the score, his team and in particular, the Bucks' defense played well.
"We switched up our defense and they did an outstanding job. The score does not reflect the game at it. It was a very close game," he said.
He said with the rain Wednesday making the Bucks' home field wet, sloppy, and "downright muddy," many of Cheboygan's goals were partially attributed to the conditions. He said the first goal Cheboygan scored had the Bucks' goalie slipping on wet leaves, which allowed the ball to roll past him. Fisher said all five of Cheboygan's goals were scored in a similar fashion.
Cheboygan led 3-0 at the half.
"They (Cheboygan) controlled the game through the first 10 minutes and then we controlled them for a good 25 minutes," Fisher said.
Pine River (1-8) travels to Gladwin Friday.
