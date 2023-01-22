REED CITY -- The stretch run is here in wrestling.
Conference action begins wrapping up in the next two weeks before MHSAA team and individual tournaments begin the first full week of February.
To that end, Reed City hosted its 38th annual individual invitational Saturday with 23 teams competing.
Freeland won the title with 175.5 points while Durand was second at 166.5, Kent City third at 149.5, Pine River sixth at 126, Reed City eighth at 105, Evart 11th at 62, Cadillac 12th at 53, Manton 16th at 34 and Lake City 22nd with eight points.
For the Bucks, Ryder Holmes took first 144 pounds, while Andrew Baldwin took second at 215. Jericho Holmes took third at 126 and Paul Frayer was fourth at 190. Jordan Nelson (120) and Caleb Gepford (285) each took fifth.
The host Coyotes had a pair of champions as Bryson Hughes went 3-0 at 190 to claim the title and Wyatt Spalo did the same at 285.
Carter Johnson took fourth at 106 while Noah Morgan took fifth at 215 and Andrew Kiaunis was sixth at 157. Izaiah Lentz (144) and Barron Bowman (113) also took sixth. Also winning matches were Myles McCarthy (132), Elijah Lentz (138) and Noah McKenney (150).
Evart's Cole Hopkins took first at 175 and improved his record to 29-0 this season. Teammate Alex Burhans took third at 285 to improve to 28-3, as well.
Seth Dilley paced Cadillac with a third-place finish at 215 while Luke Phillips took fourth at 165.
"With a few of our starters out of our lineup, these two captains stood out for us," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said of Dilley and Phillips.
Freshmen Dominic Treiber (120) and Shawn Paszkowski (285) also lost in the first round but battled back to win the other side of their brackets.
Rylan Lewis (175) and Kavan Weinrick (215) led Manton with a pair of sixth-place finishes while Mark Mullin (132) and Skyler Winsett (150) each took eighth.
"Reed City is always a tough tournament but our kids wrestled hard and fought through a little adversity," Manton coach Chad Weston said. "A couple of our wrestlers got some key wins today."
Manton girls compete at invite
KALAMAZOO -- Manton had four girls place in the Ron Russo Memorial Invitational at Kalamazoo Central on Saturday.
Kennedi Wahmhoff took first at 130 pounds while Chloe Colton was second at 110. Summer Cook (105) and Makayla Gowell (170) each took third.
"We are hitting our stride at the exact right time not only physically but mentally, as well," Manton coach Adam Coleman said. "This team will be able to address any adversity that comes our way.
"Having 80 to 100 percent of our wrestlers place week in and week out is outstanding."
Cadillac JV, girls compete at invite
HOLLAND -- Cadillac's junior varsity and girls competed at a tournament Friday at West Ottawa High School.
Joe Schafer (113), Davin Shively (144B) and Parker Rood (190) took first on the boys' side while Damien Bump (138B), Colton Longstreet (150) and Henry Harmon (285B) each took third.
On the girls' side, Keegan Gonzalez took first at 120 while Evelyn Barron was third. Lilly Allen took second at 110.
