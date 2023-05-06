LAKE CITY — Lake City’s girls took second and the boys third in their own track and field invitational on Friday.
Ludington won the title on the girls’ side with 142 points while the Trojans were second at 125.5 and Kent City third at 114.
Lake City’s Sadie Larson and Rylee Cohoon went 1-2 in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Larson won the 100s in 17.23 seconds and the 300s in 49.99 seconds. Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 5-feet an the discus at 83-9, as well.
The Trojans won the 800 relay in 1:57.02 with the foursome of Larson, Viviannah Harmon, Lauren Booms and Cohoon. Lake City also won the co-ed 400 throwers’ relay in 55.27 seconds.
Booms took second in the 400 dash at 1:06.04 and Larson was second in the 200 dash in 28.97 seconds.
Ludington won the title on the boys’ side with 197 points while Kent City was second at 109.5, Lake City third at 102 and Northern Michigan Christian seventh at 42.
Lake City’s Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.31 seconds and the 200 dash in 22.95 seconds while Enzo Ramalho was third in the 800 at 2:21.80.
Rowland Ball won the shot put at 49-5 and Marcus Booms took second in the pole vault at 12-6. The Trojans took second in the 400 relay in 45.50 seconds and third in the 1600 relay in 3:45.28.
NMC’s Isaac Bowden won the pole vault at 13-7, setting a school record while Nathan Eisenga took second in the high jump at 5-10.
Tucker Tossey also won the 400 dash in 54.64 seconds while the Comets were third in the 800 relay in 1:37.75.
SHEPHERD — Cadillac’s girls had another big day, this time winning the large-school division of the Bluejay Invitational
Team scores were not available at press time.
For the Cadillac, Makenzie Johns scored a pair of wins, taking first in the shot put at 36-9.5 and discus at 116-10 while Olivia Smith also took second in the discus at 108-0.
Madisyn Lundquist took first in the pole vault at 10-0, as well.
Hanah Johnson took second in the 100 dash in 12.72 seconds and third in the 200 dash in 27.04 seconds while Lundquist was third in the 400 dash at 1:01.01.
Brooklynn Brown took third in the 1600 at 5:19.65 while Cadillac took second in the 400 relay in 52.89 seconds and 800 relay at 1:49.17.
For Reed City, Gus Rohde took first in the 800 at 1:57.14 while Anthony Kiaunis was second in the 1600 at 4:37.16 and Elijah Lentz third in the 300 hurdles in 43.09 seconds.
The foursome of Kiaunis, Aiden Storz, Izaiah Lentz and Rohde won the 1600 relay in 3:30.03 to finish off the night.
For Cadillac, Connor Vermeulen took fourth in the 100 dash in 11.74 seconds while Connor Anderson was fifth in the shot put at 47-1 and fifth in the discus at 131-10.5. The Vikings took fourth in the 400 relay in 45.60 seconds.
TRAVERSE CITY — Buckley and Manton competed in the annual Ken Bell Invitational Friday at Traverse City Central.
On the boys’ side, the Bears won the Division 3/4 title while Manton was second.
For Buckley, Nick Simon took second in the 200 dash in 23.29 seconds while Tyler Apple was third in the shot put at 45-2.5. The Bears took third in the 1600 relay in 3:32.29, as well.
For Manton, Nolan Moffit took second in the high jump at 5-8 while Carter Helsel was second in the shot put at 45-11.75. Andrew Phillips took third in the long jump at 19-4 and Moffit was third in the 800 at 2:02.75.
“It’s always fun competing against top competition and schools as big as five times our size because it pulls the best out of the athletes,” Manton coach Trevor Thiebaut said.
On the girls’ side, Buckley won the D3/4 title while Manton was fifth.
Buckley junior standout Aiden Harrand went a bit lower in the 1,600 as she took first in a personal-best time of 4:50.61, currently the fastest time in the state in any division. She also won the 800 at 2:12.91.
Brooklynn Frazee won the 100 dash in 13.15 seconds, was second in the 200 dash in a school-record time of 26.69 seconds and second in the 400 dash in 1:00.85. The Bears also took third in the 1600 relay in 4:13.87.
BEAL CITY — Marion’s boys took third and the girls fifth at the Great Lakes Invitational at Beal City.
The host Aggies and Fairview tied for the title on the boys’ side with 174 points while the Eagles totaled 129.
Marion’s Braden Prielipp won the high jump at 6-5, the 400 dash in 54.71 seconds and was second in the long jump at 20-0 while Cole Meyer won the pole vautl at 11-0. Mason Salisbury took second in the 110 hurdles in 17.52 seconds, second in the 300 hurdles in 43.65 seconds and second in the long jump at 19-9.5.
The foursome of Salisbury, Braden Prielipp, Gavin Prielipp and Dru VanEpps took first in the 800 relay in 1:38.83 while the Eagles also took third in the 400 relay in 49.15 seconds. VanEpps was third in the 800 at 2:23.16, as well.
Beal City took first on the girls’ side with 171 points while Fulton was second at 124 and Fairview third at 99. Marion totaled 66.5 points.
Marion’s Harley Bear took second in the shot put at 35-4 while McKayla Cruson was third in the discus at 9-0. Aaliyah Welch took third in the high jump at 4-4 while Lila Prielipp was second in the 100 dash in 14.14 seconds and third in the 200 dash in 29.51 seconds.
Marion’s 400 relay took third in 59.37 seconds, as well.
