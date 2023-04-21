“There goes the neighborhood.” Purple martins arrive

Starting in mid-March, our woods and wetland comes alive with the calls of birds returning to their northern homes.
After a long silent winter I hear the raucas calls of red winged blackbirds and grackles, the liquid sweet chirp of robins, duck quacks, and the magnificent brassy call of trumpeter swans. But for sheer exuberance, when the first crew of purple martins, all glossy blue-back males, arrive in April at our bird condo, they dominate the scene.
Last year I took notes about the goings-on at the martin house in our front yard.
Within a week or two, the females, identified by gray and white bellies and a brown collar at the back of their neck, show up and the level of frenzy increases.
About 15 martins swarm about, chattering and checking out the dozen holes in the two-story birdhouse that sits atop a pole 14 feet up in the air.
By May the nests are ready and 4-5 eggs are laid. Fifteen to eighteen days later, they hatch.
With many tiny beaks to feed, the flying insect population is about to be ravaged — mosquitoes, caddis flies, dragon flies — all are fair game.
When chasing insects, the birds make sudden turns, speed up, then spread their forked tail to brake as they snatch the insect. Both mom and dad feed the young. About a month later, the offspring begin to fledge, slipping off the martin house ledges to make their first tentative flights.
Standing in the yard we watch the action overhead. I estimate our martin colony now numbers 24-30 birds. As the young ones become better fliers, they join the aerial circus going on above our heads.
Their call, which has been described as a noisy pew pew sound or liquid warble never comes from a single bird.
Every martin joins the screeching cacophony which drowns out any sound less than a roaring chainsaw. When the martins are going at it, It reminds me of a Saturday night kegger at a fraternity house.
Lots of frantic flying about with birds swooping in, sometimes with a dragon fly hanging from its beak.
The adult bird lands and a tiny beak appears at the bird hole, sometimes two of them wide open to receive the parents’ offering.
Some birds just sit on the bird house ledge, perhaps screeching or jabbing at a fellow martin that encroaches on its territory.
This might go on for an hour. Then suddenly it’s over and bird condo goes silent.
During the day, at times, it’s quiet. If I stand below the martin house I can hear cooing and soft cheeps coming from unseen birds inside. But you can count on a bird fest erupting several times a day as the area fills with purple martins doing their thing. And it isn’t always about catching insects. To cool off martins will drop down and skim the surface of the lake soaking their belly feathers.
Unlike swallows that swoop, a martins’ flight has flickering jerkier wing beats. This unique flight style of flapping and soaring saves energy allowing the birds to migrate as far as Brazil. Others winter along the Gulf Coast, the southeastern US coastline and Mexico.
While purple martins are native to North America, starlings and sparrows brought to the US from Europe soon dominated taking over tree holes used by purple martins in their natural waterside woodland habitat.
In the the later 1800s people began building colony nest boxes and gourds to house colonies of purple martins.
Today virtually all purple martins reside in man made housing and gourds with holes cut in them
To attract these birds to your “condo” nest house, get the correct hole size, place the box on a pole 14 feet in the air, and 40 feet away from trees or bushes to keep predators from accessing the houses.
My martin house is on a hinged pole so after the birds leave in early August, I drop down the house and clean out all of the nest debris so it will be ready for the birds’ return in April.
It is likely once birds have used a nest box, they will return year after year. Watch for starlings and sparrows that may want to take over your martin house.
Now with the trees beginning to leaf our and the woods echoing with avian mating calls, I keep watching for my empty bird condo to be reclaimed by flock of purple martins.
Last year, they arrived on April 24.
I’m hoping they will make it back sooner this year.
