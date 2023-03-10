There may be a giant in your neighborhood

Last summer, while visiting the Arch Angel Ancient Tree Archive, a nursery in Copemish that grows sequoias and redwoods, I learned Michigan has a number of trees that, while not as large as those giants, are world records for their species.
The Michigan Botanical Society’s web page, which has been maintaining a scientific register of the largest trees of each species in the State of Michigan for the last 65 years, now has more than 4000 trees in its register.
And some of these champion trees are just a short drive away — such as the champion black willow on the grounds of the Grand Traverse Commons which was formerly the site of the Traverse City State Hospital.
Using information from a 1999 Northern Express newspaper, feature Cyndy and I decided to find this giant black willow which is ranked as the world’s largest. The newspaper article noted that it was on the bank of Kids Creek off a service road.
We found a blocked-off road and started walking. We could see Kid’s Creek so we figured it would be easy to spot a tree with a girth of over 400 inches.
The road led to a bridge over the creek and from there I could see a giant tree a little ways into the woods. We stepped into the snow. It seemed like there should be a defined path leading to a celebrity tree, but then again there may not be a lot of interest in finding big trees.
I did see some footprints but they led to tent and a tarp, probably the domain of a homeless person.
Just beyond the camp was the huge tree. I had Cyndy stand in front of it while I took a couple of photos. I thought it strange that there wasn’t some sort of plaque or marker to commemorate the location of this champion tree, but it was by far the largest tree we had seen in the area so I figured that had to be the Champion tree.
As we were heading back to our car, we encountered a couple walkers. When we asked them about the tree, they said “sure” they knew about it. It was about a half-mile away on Silver Road and there was a plaque in front of it. And they were right.
The tree was there at the edge of Kids’ Creek right on Silver Drive, the main entry road coming into the Grand Traverse Commons from the south.
On the other side of the road was another giant back willow, ranked as the fourth-largest, though it had fallen over.
The Champion tree, although alive at the top, the base of the tree is badly scarred and missing pieces of its trunk. But any tree that’s a couple hundred years old is bound to show some wear and tear.
We had a special connection to this tree as the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive had collected DNA which was the source of cloned small sprouts growing in their Copemish nursery.
When I visited there last summer I was given a tiny black willow sprout with this DNA which now is growing behind our house.
If you’re interested in finding Champion trees, ReLeaf Michigan, a statewide tree and education non-profit organization engages citizens in identifying the “girthiest” trees in state and county competition.
More than 650 tree entries from 79 of the state’s 83 counties have been submitted for Big Tree titles.
At the end of the year, prizes are awarded to the largest trees overall and the biggest by species. Trees are judged by their girth. To measure a big tree, place a tape or string around the girth of the tree 4.5 feet above ground.
If ground is sloping, measure 4.5 feet from the high and low side. Information on submitting your data is available at www.releafmichigan.org.
Checking out the website, I noted that many of the the giant trees were found in fields, along riverbanks, and in parks.
Champion trees seem to thrive in open areas. Before the new growth vegetation hides the woods interior this is a perfect time to get out and see if you can find a giant tree.
You might even find one that rates as a Champion.
