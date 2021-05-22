BENZONIA — Time to think state finals.
A year after not having a season at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday looked pretty normal and it was great to see.
A number of area track and field athletes qualifed for the state finals from an MHSAA Division 3 regional meet Friday at Benzie Central.
Traverse City St. Francis won the title on the boys' side with 105 points while Kingsley was second at 85.5, Benzie Central third at 83, McBain fifth at 64, Evart eighth at 35.5, Pine River ninth at 33, Reed City 10th at 26, Lake City 11th at 25 and Manton 12th at 17.
The Ramblers had one individual champion in Kaiden McGillis as he won the long jump at 6-foot, 4-inches. McBain also won the 3200-meter relay in 8:19.81.
Grayson VerBerkmoes took second in the 800 at 2:01.42 while Mack Bontekoe was second in the discus at 132-8. The 1600 relay also took second at 3:35.33.
Evart's Cannan Morgan took second in the high jump at 6-0 to qualify, as well.
Pine River's Logan Churchill took second in the 1600 in 4:32.45 and third in the 3200 in 9:50.02 to quality on additional time while the 3200 relay is qualified, as well, after the took fourth at 8:27.79.
Reed City won the 400 relay in 46.30 seconds and Noah Jones took second in the 200 dash in 23.62 seconds.
Lake City's Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.51 seconds while Manton's Noah Morrow took second in the 3200 in 9:44.83 to qualify for the finals.
Benzie Central won the title on the girls' side with 97.5 points while Kingsley was second at 85.5, Hart third at 74, McBain fourth at 64, Pine River fifth at 52, Evart and Manton tied for 11th at 24, Lake City 13th at 22 and Reed City 15th at 15.
Maggie O'Malley is headed to the state finals in both the 1600 and 3200 as she took third in both events in 5:15.62 and 11:17.55, respectively.
Emma Schierbeek took second in the long jump at 16-4.5 while Adyson Nederhood was second in the shot pt at 31-10.25. The Ramblers were third in the 3200 in a qualifying time of 10:12.50, as well.
Pine River went 1-2 in the 200 dash with Lynnesia Belvin first in 27.05 seconds and Kendra Montague second at 27.61. The Bucks won the 800 relay in 1:50.62 and were second in the 1600 relay in 4:18.17.
Evart's Mackenzi VanBuren won the long jumpat 17-1.5 while Kara Henry took second in the high jump at 4-10.
Manton's Phoebe McBride took second in the pole vault at 8-0 and Molly Harding was sixth in the 3200 in a qualifying time of 11:37.40.
Reed City's Abbi Kiaunis won the 400 dash in 1:02.50 and Lake City's 400 relay took second in 52.83 seconds.
The Division 3 State Finals are June 5 at Jenison High School.
