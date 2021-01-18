EDWARDSBURG — The wildest of wild rides has one more stop.
Ford Field and a state championship game.
Cadillac booked that trip with a stunning 28-26 win over top-ranked Edwardsburg in an MHSAA Division 4 football state semifinal game Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings (8-2 overall) will face Detroit Country Day for a state championship Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. The Yellowjackets (8-2) beat Williamston 12-0 on Saturday to advance to the finals for the second straight year.
It's Cadillac's first trip to the finals in program history.
When the clock finally hit triple zeroes Saturday — just a couple of miles from the Indiana state line — it set off a celebration of screaming, fist-pumping, laughing and a lot of tears from players, coaches and spectators.
"When we first finished, I was bawling my eyes out," Cadillac senior running back/linebacker Noah Cochrane said. "This has been a dream…really. I think all of our guys played the best we possibly could. We pulled together there at the end to get the win."
Few gave the Vikings a chance against an unbeaten Edwardsburg (9-1) team that had lost just one game in three years, won the state title in 2019 and had steamrolled opponents this year, averaging 49.1 points per game while allowing just 6.3.
Yet, the Eddies likely hadn't seen a team like Cadillac during that run.
"I think a big part of it is our conference schedule. We play some good teams there," Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. "We also understand that we're in this together and nobody's coming to help us. Laying down isn't an option.
"I think our kids took offense to the fact that we were pretty big underdogs and they used that. It's a unique group. They're a really close group and I really just couldn't be prouder."
Mallory struggled to process all that happened on Saturday and that his team's next game would be for a state championship.
"I might start processing that sometime on the bus ride home…it's been a wild year," he said. "This is amazing."
While Cadillac's defense struggled at times with Edwardsburg's trap game, the Vikings made two huge stands when it mattered the most.
A 1-yard touchdown run by Kaleb McKinley gave Cadillac a 28-14 lead with 8:21 remaining in the fourth quarter but the Eddies were far from done.
They got the first TD back with 5:40 remaining but the Vikings stopped the two-point conversion and it was 28-20.
The Eddies stopped Cadillac's next drive and got the ball back on the Vikings' 48-yard line after a short punt with about 3 minutes remaining in regulation.
Edwardsburgh's Jackson Hoover found the end zone from 16 yards out with 56.4 seconds remaining to make it 28-26 but Cadillac stuffed the two-point conversion attempt with basically a group effort to preserve the lead.
"It was a hectic play," Cochrane said. "I was wrapped on the guy and I knew if he got two more feet, it's tied.
"The next thing I know he was being driven back. When it was over, I couldn't think. It was just crazy."
Those two-point conversion stops were a part of Cadillac's plan, Mallory said.
"We knew that if we were going to beat this team, we were going to have to be at least 50 percent on two-point conversions," he said. "It's what they hang their hats on. They try to get teams to press a little so getting those stops is huge."
Longtime Edwardsburg coach Kevin Bartz gave Cadillac credit for its play Saturday.
"I think Cadillac came down and they had a tremendous game plan they were very phyiscal," Bartz said. "They're the most physical team we've seen all year and that's kind of where we've been able to handle teams.
"I thought they did a great job of stymieing both sides of the ball."
Cadillac drew first blood when Aden Gurden scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper with 36.7 left in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 6-0.
Edwardsburg answered just 1:45 into the second quarter on a 37-yard TD run and it was 6-6 after the conversion failed. The Eddies went up 14-6 on another TD with 2:16 to go in the second quarter but the Vikings got a big answer when Gurden scored 18 yards out to make it 14-12 with 50 seconds to go in the half.
Cadillac started the second half strong, putting together a time-consuming drive that was capped by a 4-yard TD run by McKinley, who also ran in the conversion to put the Vikings up 20-14.
Cadillac kept things simple again this week, much like it did in the second half in last week's regional final win over Forest Hills Eastern.
"You get a good idea on how they were trying to defend us and they were switching things around," Mallory said. "That allowed us to go to work.
"That's two weeks in a row we've been really simple. It's a credit to our offensive line really wearing the defense down."
McKinley paced Cadillac on the ground with 75 yards rushing on 14 carries while Gurden carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards. Cochrane added 60 yards on 10 carries, as well.
The Vikings totalled 256 yards rushing. Gurden also hit Colin Hess with a big 33-yard pass play in the second half.
Edwardsburg totaled 330 yards rushing and 15 yards passing.
Collin Johnston paced Cadillac defensively with 10 tackles while Keenan Suminski had nine, Jakin Metzger eight, Luke Enyeart seven and Teegan Baker seven. Dan Gray added six and Noah Cochrane had five.
