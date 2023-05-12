This might be the best fly hatch anglers will want to skip

Attention fly anglers: Here’s a hatch you’ll want to skip. They don’t call it the Mother’s Day hatch for nothing. Each year the flies somehow manage to emerge right around the second Sunday of May — right when we need to be spending time with the women in our lives.
The emergence dates of other insects will vary with water temperatures and other factors. No doubt the Mother’s Day caddis emergences do, too. But that’s not the way it seems.
Year after year they come off the water in droves right when anglers should be at home showering attention on their mother, their grandmother, the mother of their children, a girlfriend, maybe.
The hatch comes by as regularly — if not as often — as a disreputable brother-in-law. And the hatch seems just as likely to get a guy in trouble.
My advice: Fish the hatch on the Saturday before Mother’s Day if the grass is cut and the cards and flowers are in hand and you think you can get away with it.
Take the day off work Monday and fish it. But we better spend Sunday grilling burgers, presenting flowers and cards and cleaning up after all the company is gone.
Mother’s Day caddis are emerging now from the Au Sable — and probably all our other area streams, too. They don’t look like much. They’re not very large — a size 14 or so. People describe caddis as being nervous, probably because they’re so active. A mayfly will come along and light on a finger and stay put. A person with the right lens on his camera can get a good picture of one. A caddis will pace and pace and pace. And they flit over the water incessantly. When they return to the water to lay their eggs, they don’t hover. They skitter. Then, sometimes, trout will feed on them.
Anglers can try skittering a dry fly over the surface. They might get a response. The responses usually come from smaller fish, though.
Larger fish don’t seem to feed that much on the adult caddis.
The best way I’ve found to catch a fish during a caddis emergence, any caddis emergence, is to swing a wet fly. Even when they’re emerging, the flies are quick.
The density of the water slows them down enough, though, so trout seem eager to feed on them. The trout still don’t waste any time, however. We should expect some hard hits when we’re swinging those wet flies.
Sylvester Nemes popularized the soft-hackle wet flies back in the ‘70s with the publication of his book “The Soft-Hackled Fly.”
The fly style was an old one that anglers had discarded with the advent of dry-fly fishing and nymphing. Nemes made a case for the hatch-matching characteristics of the flies and methods used to fish them and brought the flies back into vogue.
The flies are especially suited for caddis emergences. We tie them on hooks heavy enough to sink a fly. To imitate an emerging caddis, all we need to do is flip out our line and let the current swing the fly around. Mend the line a little to keep the bulk of the slack out. Fish will reject a dry fly or a nymph that drags. Caddis are such fast swimmers, though, that such a presentation seems natural to a trout. They see something that looks and acts like an emerging caddis swimming through the water, and they’ll strike it — no questions asked.
Nemes eventually wrote a trilogy of books devoted to the fly style, methods for fishing the flies and the naturals the flies imitate.
In his final book, he devoted an entire chapter to the Mother’s Day caddis. Soft-hackle patterns normally have a hackle collar of some sort, typically a Hungarian partridge feather, wrapped around the hook shank right behind the eye of the hook. Nemes departed from that standard with his Mother’s Day caddis. For some reason, he tied all the hackle in on top of his hook shank.
I’ve tied some flies that way, and the process seems to be a needless affectation. Instead, prior to my latest assault on the Au Sable, I tied some flies in the traditional manner. They worked just fine.
The fly is simplicity in itself. Just make a body of peacock herl and tie in and wrap the hackle.
Complete the fly with some half hitches or a whip finish. Voila! The fly is done. I’ve never tried this. I suspect, though, that if an angler were to visit a fly shop that didn’t have any of the imitations in stock, that a shop employee might tie a couple up on the spot. With the recent publication of Ann Miller’s updated book “Pocketguide to Upper Midwest Hatches” and its specific mention of soft-hackle flies, it’s likely that shops will have the flies in stock.
The only difference is that the pattern she mentions is tied with bright green dubbing whereas Nemes used peacock herl for his bodies — as did I.
Anyway, when I arrived at the water the other day and saw hordes of caddis flitting around, I figured I was in luck. The eight- or nine-inch rainbow trout I caught moments later didn’t really prove anything to me, though.
Rainbows aren’t always the most selective of fish, especially the little ones. I was holding out for some brown trout. They soon came, and they were decent fish. But an angler shouldn’t go to the river on Sunday, though, even if he’s confident that he can catch some decent fish.
Not even if that ne’er-do-well brother-in-law shows up and encourages him to. Sunday is for mom.
