I am living in Squirrelville.
Sometimes I’ll see a half dozen gray and black squirrels as well as red squirrels in the trees next to my house chasing each other, leaping from branch to branch.
In November, before snow covered the ground, they scurried about caching acorns that fell from our oak trees. I even collected a bucketful and left piles of nuts on the deck railing. It seemed like a neighborly thing to do. But these furry rodents have incorporated me into their food chain in a way that’s problematic.
It started with the feeders. I’ve got a suet log and a tube feeder filled with sunflower seeds hanging from a shepherd’s hook.
A conical baffle on the shepherd’s hook keeps the squirrels from climbing up to the bird food, but the roof of my storage building is an ideal launching pad for a leap to the hanging goodies.
One squirrel can clean out a suet log in a couple minutes. It takes less time than that to tear off plastic perches from the feed tube sending a cascade of seeds to the ground.
Somehow I had to eliminate the slanting roof as a launch pad. First I laid a storm window on the shingles. Finding no traction on the glass, the squirrels slipped. I enjoyed watching their tiny legs desperately trying to get a hold. This worked for about a week. Then they figured out how to use the edge of the glass for traction and flights to the feeder resumed.
I trapped part of a cardboard box under the glass with the sides toward the feeder sticking up. The squirrels climbed to the top of the raised side of the barrier and jumped to the feeders. I foiled that move by putting slits and adding light flexible wires in the cardboard so when they tried to stand on it, it wobbled. Frustrated at the feeder, the squirrels gave up. I won that battle but the war wasn’t over. My furry foragers just shifted their focus to my strings of Christmas lights. At least that’s what it seemed like.
Rigged with timers, the lights came on at dusk. Except one night the whole lower half of the tree stayed dark.
Examination the next morning showed the wire had been clipped. The likely culprit — a squirrel. I spliced the wire together and the lights came on for a couple nights, before it happened again.
An Internet Google search informed me that an application of tabasco sauce rubbed on the cord would repel the rodent biters. It worked and the lights came on for a few days until a rainstorm washed off the sauce.
The next morning there were multiple cuts and I found three bulbs, still screwed in their sockets, lying on the ground — the wires trimmed to the edge of the socket.
From my computer search I had learned that squirrels might have mistaken the bulbs for acorns.
Then I saw something that seemed to confirm that theory. I watched from my window as a squirrel scampering across the yard suddenly stopped to examine a bulb lying in the dirt that I must have dropped.
The squirrel picked up the orange light carried it a few feet than dropped it and left it. It must have thought it had found a nut, but when it picked it up in its paws, figured out that it was not an acorn.
My next strategy was to put the lights beyond the squirrels’ reach. I added a long heavy duty extension cord, that I assume is bite proof, which moves the lights beyond the branches where I had originally hung them. This puts the bulbs out at the ends of the thin springy limbs where it was be harder for a squirrel to get at the lights.
For the three weeks until New Year’s Day when I deactivated the timers and lights, no light cords were cut. And my glass window/cardboard barrier continues to thwart squirrel raids on my feeders.
At this point I am winning, but as I watch the squirrels cavorting in the trees just outside my window, I can’t really relax.
I get the feeling that it’s only a matter of time until those darn squirrels come up with their next ploy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.