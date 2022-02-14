Three kids, one school: Cadillac football players headed to Alma

CADILLAC — Blake Swiger was fairly certain he wanted to play football in college.
Aden Gurden and Collin Johnston weren’t so sure.
Now, the three of them have ended up at the same school.
The three Cadillac High School seniors signed their letters of commitment for football at Alma College Sunday afternoon surrounded by family, coaches and friends.
Johnston had pretty definitive post-high schools plans all along but those recently changed.
“I was kind of dead set on just going to trade school and then, about two weeks ago, I said I was going to play football.
“If I’ve got the chance, I am going to do it.”
It was Alma’s location and size that made Johnston decide to play for the MIAA school.
“It’s a smaller school and that’s what I like about it,” he said. “It’s not a huge step up from high school and it’s not that far from home, that’s for sure.”
Johnston, a linebacker at Cadillac, heads to Alma in the same position. He was a Cadillac News All-Area Dream Team selection this past fall with 135 total tackles, including three for a loss. He also forced two fumbles.
Johnston, 5-foot, 10-inches, 180 pounds, plans on majoring in business management.
Gurden also wasn’t sure if he wanted to play beyond high school and went back and forth on the idea. When the chance came, he was ready.
“It was hit and miss for me,” he said. “I could take it or leave it but if I had the chance, I definitely would take it.
“I am just going to work ready to play football and I want to win.”
Alma’s size was a factor for Gurden, as well.
“It was welcoming when I first got there and everything is nice and redone,” he said. “It’s still a college but it’s not really big.”
Gurden, the Vikings’ quarterback for the past three years, was a Dream Team selection, as well. He carried the ball 125 times for 707 yards and eight touchdowns in Cadillac’s flexbone offense, despite missing three games for COVID-19. Gurden, 6-0, 170, also threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
He heads to Alma as a slot receiver or a safety and plans on majoring in education with the goal of becoming a teacher and a coach.
Swiger’s hope was to be a college football player all along.
“From when I started playing in high school, I wanted to play in college,” he said. “I’m excited. It’s going to be a lot of hard work but I am ready for it.”
An offensive and defensive lineman for Cadillac the past three years, Swiger recorded 35 tackles along the defensive line last fall. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Vikings record more than 3,300 yards on the ground.
Swiger, 6-0, 265, earned Cadillac News Dream Team honors, as well.
He heads to Alma as a defensive tackle and plans on majoring in nursing.
Alma finished the 2021 season at 5-5 overall and 1-5 in the MIAA under head coach Jason Couch, a 1997 Alma graduate.
