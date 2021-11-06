CADILLAC — That’s a first.
Again.
A year after making quite a bit of history, Cadillac added to that.
The Vikings beat Whitehall 24-14 in an MHSAA Division 4 football district title game Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium, their third straight district title.
It’s the first time in program history that’s happened.
More importantly, Cadillac (9-2 overall) advances to face private-school power Hudsonville Unity Christian in a regional title game at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Jenison High School. The Crusaders (11-0) routed Grand Rapids Christian 79-21 on Friday.
Before preparations begin for Unity Christian, a special group of seniors in Cadillac got to celebrate one last win at home.
“I love making history, especially doing it on our own field,” Cadillac senior quarterback Aden Gurden said. “It’s awesome.
“We just had to stay within ourselves and play how Cadillac football is played.”
Viking coach Cody Mallory is proud of how far this group has come and what it has meant to the program.
“I am really happy for the seniors to be able to be a part of three straight district titles because that’s a big deal — especially with where they came from.”
After a rough 2018 season, a number of these seniors were brought up to the varsity as sophomores to begin building. It resulted in a 7-5 record and a trip to the regional finals in 2019, a state runner-up finish in 2020 and now another trophy for the case in 2021.
“We asked them to make a sacrifice in their sophomore year to forego their JV season and move up on the varsity,” Mallory said.
“To their credit, none of them quit and they really dedicated themselves to developing. It’s really paid off and I couldn’t be happier for them.
“I’m just thankful we get to play another week with them.”
The resiliency and ability to respond to adversity was added to again this week.
After an emotional pre-district game against Fruitport last week, that style of play continued this week. The game was filled with personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct calls on both sides as both teams had trouble keeping their emotions in check.
Cadillac was the better team early as it built a 17-0 second-quarter lead on a 26-yard field goal by Caden Windover; a 3-yard touchdown run by Kaleb McKinley and a 4-yard TD pass from Gurden to Derek Rood at the 5:03 mark of the second quarter.
Whitehall got on the board late in the second quarter, scoring with 41 seconds left in the half to make it 17-7 at the break.
Whitehall also scored the only points of the third quarter and it was 17-14 headed into the final 12 minutes of play.
As the emotion of the game continued to get the better of both teams, Mallory was pleased how his team moved players in and out.
“What I was the most pleased with is how our guys overcame some adversity,” he said.
“We were forced to play some guys in spots that’s outside of their normal position and while they practice it, it’s a whole different thing when you get into a game so I was happy with how seamless those transitions were.”
Whitehall had the momentum going into the fourth quarter but Cadillac made a couple of key plays to stem the tide.
The first came on a fourth-and-7 were Cadillac broke up a pass play that would’ve resulted in a first down.
A play later, McKinley took it 26 yards for a touchdown and a 24-14 lead with 5:20 remaining.
“Whitehall had a lot of momentum going there coming out of halftime and our guys did a good job ratcheting down,” Mallory said.
“We were able to stem that and create some momentum of our own.”
Carter Harsh led Cadillac with 85 yards rushing on six carries while Gurden had 75 yards on 14 carries.
McKinley added 61 yards on 12 carries while Collin Johnston also had 50 yards on seven carries.
Johnston led the way defensive with 12 tackles while while Chris Reinhold had eight tackles and recovered a fumble. Teegan Baker had seven tackles and Trenton Dennis had six.
