BRETHREN — The breakthrough needed to come first and it did three years ago.
Three years, later it’s starting to become the norm — and an expectation.
Northern Michigan Christian won its third straight Division 4 girls soccer district title with a 3-1 win over Shelby Thursday at Brethren High School.
The win sends the Comets (15-3 overall) into regional semifinal play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Big Rapids High School against North Muskegon or Muskegon Western Michigan Christian.
NMC coach Jen VanNoord has guided NMC to those three straight district crowns and says she believes the more often it happens, the more it build for future success, too.
“Now we’re at three in a row and so now the expectation is higher,” she said. “I think the girls have that expectation, too, and that wasn’t there before.
“That just makes us better because now we have something to strive for and something to get better for. I think it’s just going to get better and better in terms of our kids playing younger and wanting to play soccer. All of that stuff helps with the wins.”
The Comets cruised in their district opener Tuesday against Big Rapids Crossroads but knew that likely wouldn’t be the case against Shelby (11-10-1) after the Tigers beat Buckley 4-2 in the other semifinal.
VanNoord said the plan was to limit Shelby junior standout Kendall Zavari as much as possible. That task fell largely on NMC eighth-grader Emerson Bosscher, who did a solid job, especially in the first half.
“(Zavari) is a fantastic player and we knew we had to take care of her,” VanNoord said. “We did that with Emerson, who is an amazing athlete, lightning quick and unafraid but that was a big, big ask and it was emotional for her.
“Emerson shut her down in the first half and in the second half, we decided to back to our regular formation because she looked fatigued. We were playing well, too, and we had a goal cushion.”
NMC junior standout Jada VanNoord took care of that herself. She broke loose through the Shelby defense and scored just 4:56 into the game to give the 1-0 lead.
She scored again six minutes later off a throw-in by Paige Ebels to make it 2-0 and it stayed that way through the rest of the first half.
“Jada wanted this so badly,” Jen VanNoord said. “She is super tight with these seniors and she didn’t want to let them down. She had that extra kick in her today.”
Shelby got the on board near the 10-minute mark of the second half but Jada VanNoord gave the Comets their two-goal cushion right back three minutes later when scored off a beautiful free kick after a Tigers’ players was yellow-carded.
“Jada hasn’t had many free kicks this year so when she was able to put that one in, it was kind of a sweet moment for her,” Jen VanNoord added.
The Comets’ defense and keeper Harper Tossey made it stand up the rest of the way for the win and the district title.
Now, NMC takes the regional step — a step it sorely wants to be successful at.
The Comets are 0-2 in regional play and have added some different looks to their non-league schedule to prepare.
“That’s the candy within our grasp that we can’t quite reach because we know the caliber of teams that we’re facing at the next level,” Jen VanNoord said. “That has been our goal from the beginning to get to that regional final and get past that first game.
“I think we can do it. We just need to stay focused and not make mistakes. We will make sure we are prepared physically and mentally. That’s why we played some of the teams we did at the beginning of the season and got our butts kicked. We’re more prepared for that kind of team now.”
