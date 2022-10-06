CADILLAC — Tied at the top.
Traverse City Central got its payback as the Trojans scored a five-set win on Cadillac’s homecourt in a key Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
The Trojans scored a 19-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 15-7 victory over the Vikings.
Cadillac had beaten Central in five earlier in the season. The teams are tied atop the conference standings with 6-1 records and three matches remaining.
“It was a strange match,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We were very up-and-down.
“There were times when we played really well and timed when we didn’t. We had critical errors at the wrong time when we were right there in sets two and four. We got outworked in set five and that was it.”
Joslyn Seeley paced Cadillac with 19 kills, 21 digs, a block and an ace while Cassie Jenema dished out 38 assists, 14 digs and three kills. Makenzie Johns had 18 digs, 11 kills and two blocks while Macey McKeever added 14 digs, two kills and two aces.
Brooke Ellens had 29 digs and an ace while Carissa Musta had 12 kills and three blocks. Karsyn Kastl added four digs and two aces.
Cadillac (18-7-3 overall, 6-1 Big North) is at Traverse City West next Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-16, 19-25, 26-24. Taylor Pennoni paced the Vikings’ offense while Myra Gray led in digs. Chloe Lijewski and Maddie Taylor led in serving.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-15, 25-27, 25-8. Leading server was Grace Zuback while Ari Bryant led in digs and leading hitters were Alivia Lorenz and Lydia Owens.
BUCKLEY — Buckley took another step toward a Northwest Conference championship as it beat Glen Lake 7-3.
Beltran de Vera, Andrea Rolle, Nick Simon, Gavin Liebler, Jake Romzek, Coleman Yuresko and Garrett Ensor scored goals for the Bears while de Vera (2), Tyler Apple, Oren Renfor, Ensor and Jud Rath had assists.
Tyler Apple made three saves while Landon Kulawiak had six in goal.
Buckley (11-6-1, 8-1 Northwest) hosts Roscommon on Friday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian beat Shepherd 4-0 in an NMSL contest.
“It was a good game tonight for us to continue working on improving our play,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Last time, we played Shepherd to a 1-1 tie so a 4-0 win is an excellent improvement.
“I think the guys had a lot of fun tonight playing the right way and seeing how well it turned out and all the positive things that resulted from it.”
Barret Bosscher and Brant Winkle had a goal and an assist each while Nathan Eisenga and Tucker Tossey also scored. Colton Winkle and Isaac Bowden added assists.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded three saves in goal.
