Time for answers as prep sports still on hold

Still waiting.
Probably going to keep waiting, too.
As 2020 gets ready to turn to 2021, it’s become a familiar feeling as things change from one day to the next in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thankfully, there’s hope on the horizon as we’ve started vaccinating but that’s going to take months and months to make a difference.
We got another ray of sunlight on Tuesday as Michigan's seven-day average of daily new COVID cases is at 5,197, down from 6,854 two weeks ago. The average positivity rate is 9.8 percent, a drop from 11.6 percent on Nov. 30, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
State officials also said Thanksgiving didn't provide a spike in caseloads as Michiganders did their part and celebrated the holiday safely.
In the meantime, we try to live our lives as normally as possible while limiting the spread of the disease.
When it comes to prep sports, the pandemic has been understandably disruptive since exploding across Michigan last spring.
An abrupt end to winter championships in March, no spring sports, no summer workouts and yet, surprisingly, we got most of a fall season.
We’re still on hold with the final three weeks of the football playoffs, the final week of the volleyball tournament and basically, the final day of the girls swim season.
Girls basketball and hockey had begun practices but boys basketball, skiing and wrestling had yet to do that.
Those sports were halted on Nov. 15 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director Robert Gordon. The only sports happening in the state are college and professional because they can test daily for COVID-19 while high schools can not due to expenses and logistics.
The MHSAA presented comprehensive data to Whitmer’s office and to the MDHHS showing that COVID-19 is not being spread by high school student-athletes competing in sports.
Throughout the nine-week football season, 121 out of 590 teams were quarantined because of COVID concerns, an average of less than 3 percent per week, according to the MHSAA.
More than 96 percent of football teams that were eligible to play participated in the final week of the season to date, 11-player district finals and 8-player regional finals on Nov. 13-14.
Football is obviously the most contact-laden sport we’ve got yet COVID didn’t run rampant as it has in a number of other situations.
The numbers were even better for other sports in levels of MHSAA post-season competition.
In volleyball (714 schools), 5.7 percent of teams were quarantined at the district level and that dropped to 3 percent at the regional level.
In boys soccer (420 schools), just 0.6 percent quarantined during districts, 0 percent at regionals and 0 percent at the semifinal/final level.
In cross country (608 schools), 99.10 percent were able to compete in pre-regionals, 99.3 percent in regionals and 99.5 percent at the state finals.
The MHSAA presented plans to Whitmer and the MDHHS that included spectator-less finishes to the fall tournaments if that’s what it took.
They’re still waiting on an answer as to why they can’t finish those tournaments.
They’ve gotten no response from government officials.
I’ve always understood government officials are beholden to those that elected them and have a responsibility to explain their actions.
That seems to be in short supply the last nine months.
Whitmer and Gordon got a little terse at the Dec. 7 press conference announcing the 12-day extension of restrictions.
School sports weren’t even on the radar and were brought up by an MLive reporter.
“As a parent of a high schooler and as the governor of Michigan I believe that our first priority should be getting students back in the classroom safely. That, I believe, is paramount,‘ Governor Whitmer said.
Gordon continued that party line.
“The first priority is reopening high schools for education and sustaining that,‘ Gordon said. “I think when it comes to sports there’s a range of risk levels and so at one end you have individual activities that are outdoors and where people are spaced out, at another level you have contact sports outdoors, at another level you have indoor contact sports, and as you go through those levels the level of risk increases and we have to think carefully about moving through them.
“So I will just leave it where the governor did. Our first priority — and also lower risk than a lot of those activities — is getting the schools open for education.‘
No question Whitmer and Gordon are right on that point. We need kids in school at every level for any number of reasons — education, social growth, maturity, etc.
Beyond that, guidance is needed on how to get things rolling safely. Pretty much every other state in the country is allowing educational athletics with restrictions in place.
Why can’t Michigan? What do we need to do to give kids a competitive outlet?
The MHSAA still has little to no guidance from the powers that be as to if or when we can play sports.
Yes, we all understand there are bigger issues at hand here and that sports aren’t a top priority.
In that same sense, we are owed transparency by our government officials on how to safely resume activities.
The MHSAA is set to meet with its Representative Council again today to chart yet another path forward to finish fall tournaments and resume winter activities.
Here’s hoping it can get some guidance on how to make that happen.
