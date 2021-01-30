EVART — There’s a gap of time Danny Witbeck can’t remember.
Those moments are something his coaches and teammates will never forget.
They’re the moments Witbeck, a standout senior student-athlete at Evart High School was lying on the gym floor in cardiac arrest.
Basketball practice begins
“At first, I felt drained while we were running sprints and then my legs felt like jello. Then I went on my hands and knees and that’s all I remember.‘
He didn’t know it at first. Those around him, including varsity basketball coach Kris Morgan, assistant coach Kevin Anderson and Danny’s teammates at the practice session in the high school gym on Friday, Jan. 22, didn’t know it either.
Danny could easily have died right there on the gym floor. In fact, he certainly would have died within minutes if not for the fast, proper actions of the coaches and the speediness with which Danny’s teammates retrieved the Automatic External Defibrillator (A.E.D.) device which was conspicuously and conveniently hanging near the gym’s entrance.
The actions of Danny’s coaches and friends literally saved his life.
Rapid Response
Coach Morgan wouldn’t refer to himself as a hero but he is. So is coach Anderson and fellow assistant Billy Conklin and so are Danny’s teammates. They stayed calm when they could have panicked. They did what was appropriate and timely. In this case, it was truly a matter of life and death.
“When we saw Danny go the floor, at first we thought he passed out,‘ Morgan recalled.
“We ran over to him and shook him a little to see if he was OK. He had his eyes open but there was no response. I got down and held his head in my hands at that point and thought maybe he suffered a head injury. Coach Anderson started monitoring his pulse and it was very weak and getting weaker. That's when I started doing CPR.‘
All this happened quickly. Coach Morgan continued the CPR, even though initially there was no response from Danny. After 57 seconds, Coach Anderson couldn’t feel a pulse anymore and immediately called 911. At the same time, Morgan yelled for the players to grab the defibrillator. The players fortunately knew exactly where it was and were back within seconds.
“The boys ran and brought the A.E.D. and opened it up for me,‘ Morgan said.
Morgan, remembering and applying the mandatory training he had received as a varsity coach in CPR and the usage of the A.E.D., properly applied the device with the paddles and shocked Danny’s heart. He returned to doing CPR.
“Then we had the first sign of life,‘ Morgan said, shaking his head and smiling broadly at the memory, the emotion of that moment still very evident.
The heart had begun to function again. Danny was breathing. He was going to live.
‘I knew it was all in God’s hands’
“The next thing I remember is being on the floor and looking up at everyone,‘ Danny said Thursday, looking remarkably fit and calm with an ever-present smile on his face.
“They were all standing and sitting around me and they told me what just happened. I was really surprised. I’ve never been through anything like that before. I’ve always been in really good health. It was a new experience for me.‘
Danny said he didn’t feel much pain at all. In fact he told Evart Police Chief Richard Douglas, who was the first to arrive at the scene, that he felt fine. Danny still didn’t know he had suffered cardiac arrest and neither did anyone else. That news wouldn’t come until later after cardiologists had the chance to do testing at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where Danny was transported by ambulance.
Danny’s parents Torey and Katie arrived at the gym soon after the ambulance. Katie was permitted to ride in the ambulance and Torey followed in the family car. Both parents were permitted to come into the hospital with their son, which Danny said was a great blessing.
Danny, for his part, wasn’t anxious or worried at all.
“I knew it was all in God’s hands,‘ he said. “You don’t always realize how important your faith is until it’s tested like that. I just knew He was with me. I could feel Him.‘
‘I feel really good’
Danny Witbeck is an exceptional athlete — those who know him would say he’s an exceptional young man as well — and his peak condition no doubt was a factor in how well he has come through the medical emergency that nearly claimed his life.
The battery of tests done over the weekend of Jan. 23-24 determined there was no damage to Danny’s brain. Danny’s heart appeared to be functioning normally and well, too. He has had no lingering ill effects at all.
Surgeons did install a tiny pacemaker near Danny’s left rib cage, something that will automatically shock Danny’s heart if there is ever a repeat episode of what occurred on Jan. 22 in the high school gym. Hopefully it will never be required.
“I can tell it’s there but I don’t feel it at all,‘ Danny said cheerfully.
The pacemaker is only there as a precaution. The prognosis for Danny Witbeck at this point is very bright. He has some temporary medical restrictions that will prevent him from playing basketball whenever the season begins but he’s OK with that. He will be there at the gym for each practice and at each game cheering on and encouraging his teammates and he has unofficially joined Morgan, Anderson and Conklin as part of the coaching staff.
Morgan told the players prior to Thursday’s practice that Danny would be “Coach Witbeck‘ from now until the end of the season.
The good news is that Witbeck, an All-State pitcher with a screaming fastball and a lethal arsenal of pitches, will be able to suit up and play for Coach Josh Johnson in the spring and hopefully continue his baseball career in college, which was his plan all along.
“Baseball’s still my favorite sport and I’m very thankful I can play,‘ he said. “I feel really good and I know I’ll be ready when the time comes to start practicing.‘
‘What you did saved Danny’s life’
Coach Morgan received the phone call from the cardiologist on Sunday, Jan. 24. The doctor wanted to hear a first-hand account of what happened to his patient Danny Witbeck in the gym the previous Friday.
Morgan was happy to share his account and happy to know that Danny appeared to be well on the road to recovery. The coach wasn’t prepared for what the cardiologist told him at the end of the conversation, however.
“What you did saved Danny’s life,‘ the cardiologist informed Morgan.
The coach attempted to put it all in perspective during the interview on Thursday.
“What can you say to something like that?‘ Morgan said. “I’m just so grateful that everything fell into place the way it did and Danny is still here with us. It was all so quick and everything went exactly the way it was supposed to.
“If it had to happen to Danny, there was no better place or time that it could have happened than in the gym with all of us there and the A.E.D. so close by. There was definitely Someone watching over Danny that day.‘
Danny’s good friend and fellow senior Brayden Cass said being in the gym when Danny fell to the floor “was the scariest experience‘ he’s ever been through.
“For the first 10 seconds or so I think we all froze,‘ Cass said. “Watching Danny collapse to the floor was a shock for all of us but coach acted immediately to turn him over and try to help him.‘
As things unfolded, Cass and the others knew right where the A.E.D. device was located and that proved to be a critical factor in the way it all turned out.
“You can ask the doctor how important that was,‘ Cass said. “Danny wouldn’t be here with us.‘
THERE ARE presently three A.E.D. devices at the Evart High School facility. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to purchase more A.E.D. devices for the school and the surrounding athletic fields. Those interested may go online to Danny Witbeck AED Foundation and follow the links. As of Thursday, more than $1,200 had already been raised of the initial $2,000 goal.
