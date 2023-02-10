Tip-ups put pike and walleye on the ice

Tip-up fishing seems like the simplest way to catch pike, walleye, and trout. Just stick a minnow on a hook, feed the line down the hole, set the flag, stand back, and wait for the flag to pop up. It appears to be the ultimate in “do-nothing fishing.”
The question then becomes “What can you do to fish your tip-ups even more effectively?”
Although I prefer to use tip-ups, it can get boring standing around waiting for a flag to pop up.
While watching other anglers shaking jig rods I realized I could combine the techniques used by jig fishing with tip-up angling.
If jig fishermen, by lifting and shaking their rod tips, felt the flash and movement of their lure would attract fish, the same thing might work with tip-ups.
Gentle jigging of the tip-up minnow provides action that attracts game fish. I do this about every 15 minutes. Frequently, the flag trips soon after the minnow has been jigged.
Occasionally, a northern even strikes it while I am holding the tip-up. When that happens, I resist the urge to set the hook and, instead, drop the tip-up back into the hole and then wait a few minutes before setting the hook.
I also noticed how anglers, fishing with jig rods, kept moving from hole to hole. Obviously, they weren’t going to wait for the fish to find them; they were trying to bring their offering to the fish. So I began to move my tip-ups. If the flag isn’t tripped in an hour, I shift the rig to a fresh spot until I find a productive hole.
As eager as I am to jig and move my tip-ups, when the flag goes up, I become the essence of inaction.
The first thing I do when the flag trips is look at my watch.
I won’t touch that tip-up for five minutes. Since pike and walleye typically carry the bait some distance before swallowing it, jerking the line shortly after the flag is tripped often results in a missed hook set.
Early in the season when the ice is thin, I don’t even approach the tip up, figuring that fish, hearing my footsteps or seeing my image walking above them over the ice, might drop the bait.
Minnows aren’t cheap. Losing them to undersized game fish can be annoying.
When you find that fish are tripping your tip-ups, but only carrying the bait a short distance away or despite repeated flags you can’t hook the bait stealer, the culprit is probably a small northern, undersized walleye or large crappie.
To solve this problem, I use a jigging Rapala. Dropping it down the hole I start working it. Invariably within a few minutes I hook the bait stealer.
When rigging a tip-up, be discreet. Use a small wire treble hook; it is more likely to be swallowed undetected and can be removed, using pliers, with less damage to the fish. For walleye, omit the wire leader. However, if there’s pike around , use a leader. Select a thin wire about eight inches long with a small clip. Above the wire leader add one or two split shot — just enough weight to sink the minnow. Tie six or eight feet of monofilament line, 12 to 20 pound test, above your wire leader. This strip of monofilament helps when you are bringing in a hooked fish.
When you see monofilament start coming out of the hole, you know the fish is close, giving you a chance to grab a gaff or be ready to snatch the fish as it appears in the hole.
Using a barrel swivel, secure the monofilament to your tip up spool of braided line. I prefer braided line because its dark color is easy to see on the ice and the slightly rougher texture is easier to hold onto as you pull the line in.
When choosing a tip-up both the above water and underwater reel types work well. What’s important is to select outfits that trip easily and release line without drag. Make sure the spool spins easily.
Of course, no matter how you work your tip-ups, if you’re not where the fish are, you aren’t going to catch much. Although fish locators help, with huge expanses of frozen lake, more than luck is needed to locate havens for pike and walleye.
With pike, the key is often weed beds. Northerns and, to some extent, walleye relate to patches of vegetation. The plants must be alive though. Dead and decaying plants indicate a shortage of oxygen in the water. If your minnows expire shortly after you set them down, that is evidence of water with low oxygen content.
Bait dealers are a great help. If you buy a bucket of bait, they will be happy to help you find spots where there will be predators eager to bite. Good summer fishing spots often produce well in the winter. Much of my fishing is done in the same locales where I hooked fish from my boat earlier in the year. Fishing on or near weed edges can be productive. If you can locate the edge of a drop-off, walleyes often move to the shallows just at dusk to feed. Early in the season game fish may trip flags anytime during the day, however by mid-season the best action, and biggest fish, seem to feed around sunrise or sunset.
Once you start jigging your tip-ups and moving them around you’ll discover that your tip up fishing will change from “do nothing” hours of waiting to “catch something” fishing trips.
