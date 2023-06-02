Tired of battling Traverse City traffic, try a bike ride on the TART Trails

Some refer to Traverse City as “Traffic City.”
If you’ve tried to move about this town during Cherry Festival or worker commute times, you can see there’s some truth to that description.
Having the Boardman River flowing through town and the city’s location on Traverse Bay further limits the options for roads.
To address the traffic problem, a group of avid cyclists in 1991 began working to remedy the situation through a network of bike trails, much of it following the 19th century roadbed of the former Chicago and West Michigan Railway.
This became the Traverse Area Recreational Trail (TART Trail), a paved, non-motorized recreational trail of 10.5-miles in length, that extends from the west side of Traverse City (M-22) to Acme (M-72).
Each day, hundreds of cyclists use the Crosstown Trail to pedal to work. Betsy Boyce, who lives on the east side, rides six miles on the crosstown trail to her west side workplace in the Traverse City Commons.
Betsy told me that “I love getting outdoors before work and sometimes when traffic is bad, I can get crosstown faster on my bike than in a car. The commute not only provides exercise but a time for transition from work to home.”
Visitors to the city during the tourist season, when downtown parking spots are hard to find, will discover parking at a commuter lot at the edge of town and then biking into town to be a great alternative to driving.
To tie more of the city into the TART System, the 2-Mile Mall Trail running from the Mall to downtown was established.
Another trail runs from the State Park along Three Mile Road to South Airport Road.
By next year, a connector trail will run from Hammond Road along Three Mile to South Airport Road providing safe biking options for students at several schools to access the TART Trails.
Adding bike lanes and creating routes within the city have made the town more biker friendly.
Since 1995, each June during Smart Commute Week, folks are encouraged to leave cars at home and walk, ride, or take the bus to get to work. Free breakfasts are provided at several locations.
By1998, with the Crosstown Trail in place, the TART system was able to connect to the 25k VASA ski trail and the 15k single track fatbike trails, as well as link the 17-mile Leelanau Trail taking riders north to Suttons Bay.
On the east side the TART Trail now extends north to Acme and plans are in the works to link the TART system to the Little Traverse Wheelway, which runs between Petoskey and Charlevoix.
With the recent completion of a bridge over Boardman Lake opened last July, Cyndy and I, after a day of shopping in Traverse, unracked our bikes near the Traverse Library and explored the new around-the-lake trail.
Much of the east side is in the woods, with nary a house to be seen. T
he trail, which is paved, except for a brief section of hard packed gravel, goes over several boardwalks as it approaches South Airport Road.
On the west side it runs along the lake passing large iron sculptures created by Cadillac artist Dave Petrokovitz.
In November of last year, two more miles were added to the trail to take the TART Trail from Bunker Hill Road north to Meijer in Acme. This sets up a planned connecting trail to Elk Rapids.
On the west side of town, The Buffalo Ridge Trail is currently an almost 1.5-mile trail connecting The Village at Grand Traverse Commons to Traverse City West Middle School and the YMCA, passing by the TBA-ISD main office and conference center, the Historic Barns Park and the Botanic Garden. When completed, the proposed 4.5-mile trail will connect the west and southwest areas of Traverse City.
Those with mountain bikes or fatbikes might like to sample the 41.6 mile loop which follows the perimeter of the TART Trail system.
Starting in town at Hull Park behind the Traverse Area District Library the trail connects the Boardman Lake Trail, Boardman River Trail, East Creek Reserve Trails, Brown Bridge Quiet Area, Muncie Lake Pathway, North Country Trail, Vasa Pathway and the TART Trail back into Traverse City.
Whether you take advantage of the TART Trail crosstown path to avoid traffic or use your bike to explore some of the more scenic offshoots, you will find that Traverse City offers some of the best cycling to be found in northern Michigan.
