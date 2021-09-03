In Jack London’s short story “To build a fire” a man freezes to death in the Alaskan wilderness when he fails to start a fire.
I have been in similar situations where a fire may not have actually been a life saver but, without it, there might have been unpleasant consequences. Most fires are for cooking or just for fun. Building a fire should not be a daunting task. So let me go over the basic principles.
When we think of a campfire, images of flaming logs comes to mind. But to get to that point you have to start small. So small that it can be ignited by a burning match. The best tinder is thin strips of birch bark. Don’t peal it from trees but there’s always white sheets on the ground. If that’s not available, use bits of dry grass or pine needles. Pieces of bicycle tubing or a handful of dryer lint will work.
Put a small pile of tinder at the base of your fire. On top of that construct a rough teepee of sticks ranging from the size of a match stick to pencil-size. A common mistake is to add larger sticks too soon.
Each layer has to generate enough heat and flame to ignite the next larger layer of fuel. Sticks that bend or are wet won’t burn. Don’t try to burn green wood from living trees or use pieces that have been cut recently. Add progressively larger sticks. Ideally the final layer is split logs, but not everyone takes a splitting hatchet on a camping trip.
If wood is dry, fire will quickly consume it. For sticks too large to be snapped by hand or by stepping on them, slip them between two trees growing close together and pull on the wood piece until it breaks.
Build your teepee with an opening at the base facing into the wind so the breeze will push the flames into the wood. On the ground at the bottom of this teepee is where you will ignite your birch bark, rubber tubing, or pine needles with a match or lighter. Don’t build your teepee too tightly. It needs air flow. If it is short of air, it will struggle to burn. If it sputters, remove a few sticks and see if it doesn’t flare up.
When the wind is strong, find a protected area for your fire. A fire burning in a strong wind will consume fuel quickly and the heat will be blown away before it is much help. In addition wind blown sparks could start a forest fire.
What I’ve discussed is a best case scenario for fire making. Creating a blaze when it’s raining can be tough. And when you’re wet or chilled, that’s when you need a fire the most.
When all the exposed land is wet, look for wood in sheltered areas such as up under dense conifers.
These branches snap when they break. The snapping indicates they are dry. With a folding hand saw, cut off limbs and other pieces of wood. Using a small hatchet as a splitting wedge, hammer the ax head into the bigger pieces of wood until the log breaks open. The exterior may be wet but the center of the log is dry.
Look for a relatively dry surface that’s protected from the wind to build your teepee. Kick away wet leaves to find dry ground or place a layer of sticks down and build the fire on top of that. If birch bark is available, use a lot of it.
Add plenty of dry tinder on top so you will have a hot fire. Even “dry” wood tends to collect dampness in wet weather so you will need an abundance of small twigs and splinters of split wood to create enough heat to burn larger fuel. Fuel that is damp can be placed next to the fire and rotated to dry out.
To ignite a blaze under tough conditions, I light up a storm proof match. These big matchsticks are wind proof, water proof, and produce a flame as big as your thumb.
To boost the flame, if I don’t have birch bark, I touch the match to commercial fire starter. Fire starter tinder looks like small cigars and will light from a match. Several types of this are available at backcountry outfitter stores.
Nothing works better at nursing a sputtering flame into a blaze than a stream of air blown into the embers. To do this I use a blow tube made from a three-foot section of plastic surgical tubing with a piece of copper pipe fitted on the end.
To increase the intensity of the air blown through the tube, hammer the end of the copper tube, flattening it slightly, to concentrate air blown through it.
Whether to cook a meal, warm a chilled hiker, or bring cheer to an evening in the wilderness, the campfire is the heart of outdoor living.
With a little practice anyone can build a blaze, even on a rainy day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.