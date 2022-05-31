LAKE CITY — Lindsey Tonello’s first — and last — Cadillac News Track and Field Meet was something special.
Aiden Harrand added another chapter to what could be a pretty special career by the time she’s finished.
Tonello, a Cadillac senior, and Harrand, a Buckley sophomore, had the top days on the girls’ side of the 49th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet Monday at the Lake City Athletic Complex.
Tonello has battled a bevy of injuries off an on during her prep track and field career in Cadillac so the 2022 edition marked the first time she actually got to compete in the late-season meet.
She did pretty well, too. Tonello won the long jump with a personal-best leap of 17-feet, 5-inches; won the 100-meter dash in 13.49 seconds and was the anchor of the 400 relay team that took first in 51.96 seconds with Julia Jezak, Hanah Johnson and Madisyn Lundquist.
“I came into this meet knowing I wanted to perform well considering it’s my first News meet and I was pretty nervous but I just did what I had to do,” Tonello said.
Tonello started the day with the long jump and hit the 17-5 on her second jump.
“My first was 16-8 which I thought was a good start and the second place girl was right there with me so I knew I was going to have to match that,” she said. “My foot placement was perfect and as soon as I jumped, I knew it was going to be a good one.
“I am really happy with that.”
Tonello is qualified for the long jump in Saturday’s MHSAA Division 2 State Finals Meet at Forest Hills Eastern, as well.
She was pleased with the results in the 100 dash, as well.
“The 100 was a good race and we were all super close,” Tonello said. “Again, I just had practiced with the blocks and I had done everything right to get first place and that’s what I did.”
Cadillac is qualified for the state finals in the 400 relay, as well, and got to use Monday’s meet as a testing ground.
“The 4-by-1 went really well,” Tonello said. “We tried a three-point stance where we’re on the ground to practice for states and it went well so we ended up winning that one, too.”
Harrand has made a name for herself in two short years at Buckley after winning the 800 at the D4 State Finals a year ago.
She’s primed to repeat that feat after taking first in the 800 on Monday in 2:23.28 and first in the 1600 in 5:09.23.
“I just wanted a PR (in the 1600) and I knew it was going to be tricky because I knew it was so hot,” Harrand said. “When we went out, I was like, ‘Oh, I am good...I am strong.’
“On the second lap, I hit a wall of wind but I still thought I could do it. The third lap comes around and I was feeling a little tired and a little hot. On the fourth lap, the heat really got to me so I was just to try and do what I could and gap a little bit more.”
Harrand didn’t put as much planning into the 800 but just wanted a good start.
“I just wanted to go out and I didn’t really have a plan,” she said.
“I just wanted to finish strong and come off good. I knew it was going to be tough because I was a little tired from that mile so I just went out and did my best.”
Cadillac’s Kendall Schopieray won the 3200 in 12:02.77 while Pine River’s Lynnesia Belvin won the 200 dash in 26.50 seconds.
Forest Area’s Meagan Lange won the 400 dash in 1:04.74 while Manton’s Grace Wahr won the 100 hurdles in 17.27 seconds and McBain’s Analiese Fredin the 300 hurdles in 49.77 seconds.
McBain won the 800 relay (Gabi VerBerkmoes, Sydney Heuker, Aubrey VandePol, Fredin) in 1:52.56 and 3200 relay (Kahli Heuker, Gwyneth VerBerkmoes, Chelsi Eisenga, Baylie Eisenga) in 10:25.86.
Pine River won the 1600 relay (Jersey Johnson, Ellie Rigling, Belvin, Hailey Wanstead) in 4:20.20.
McBain’s Adyson Nederhood won the shot put at 36-5.75 and Marion’s Harley Bear won the discus at 118-6.
Lake City’s Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 5-0 and Cadillac’s Madisyn Lundquist the pole vault at 9-8.
