EVART — A quality win over a quality opponent.
There wasn’t much for Evart girls basketball coach Cassie Kunkle not to like in the regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon in a makeup game against visiting non-league foe Mason County Central. The Wildcats rallied from an early 8-0 deficit to secure a 63-53 victory over the Spartans, who came to town with an 18-3 record.
Evart, which closed the season with an 18-3 mark, stormed back and owned a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and maintained a lead that ranged from two points to double digits the rest of the way. The Wildcats led 32-25 at the half and 48-33 after three quarters.
“This was the complete team win we were hoping for with districts starting Wednesday,” Kunkle said.
“I really liked the girls’ unselfishness with the ball and their defensive intensity. Our mission going into districts is to make every possession count and that’s how we played today focused against a very good Mason County Central team. Beating a team of this caliber always gives you a boost of confidence.”
Evart senior forward Logan Staats, who started and was credited by Kunkle for her defensive energy and aggressiveness in the contest, said the Wildcats proved their readiness for the postseason with Saturday’s performance.
“We knew they were a good team and this was a good test for us, especially since this was our first game in a week,” said Staats, who recorded two rebounds with a steal. “We started kind of slow but as the game went on, we played better and didn’t let up once we had the lead.”
Senior Addy Gray, playing the final regular-season home game of her stellar four-year varsity career, scored six of her 18 points in the opening quarter, all on drives to the bucket, to spark a 15-0 run. Sophomore point guard Emma Dyer also tallied on a drive and nailed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
The Spartans rallied behind a 3-pointer from sophomore Mallory Miller, the first of her five treys in the game, and a put-back from long-armed junior center Wren Nelson, the tallest player on the floor, to cut the Evart lead to 23-21 late in the second quarter. The Wildcats answered with a 3-pointer from Gray and a steal and transition bucket from senior guard Brianna Cass just before the buzzer to push the lead back to 32-25 by halftime.
A jumper from Dyer, who finished with a game-high 19 points, and a 3-pointer from junior post Brooklyn Decker gave Evart a double-digit lead, 41-29, midway through the third quarter and the visitors weren’t able to draw any closer than eight points over the remaining 12 minutes.
In addition to her 19 points, Dyer also recorded 10 rebounds for a double-double and made seven steals and three assists. Addy Gray made 6 of 8 from the line in the fourth quarter and grabbed four rebounds in the game. Freshman Kyrah Gray scored 15, including a 3-pointer, with five rebounds and five steals while Ally Theunick had four assists with four steals and four boards and Decker scored five with four boards.
Miller led MCC with 17 points and Nelson finished with 13.
The Evart JV completed an excellent season with a 15-1 record after defeating MCC 47-29. Kiera Elder earned 20 points and Mattie Tiedt made 14.
Evart (18-3) is the No. 1 seed in this week’s Division 3 district tournament on the Wildcats’ home floor. The Wildcats face either Farwell or Pine River on Wednesday at 7 p.m. In the other semifinal slated to start at 5:30, No. 2 seed Lake City and McBain meet.
