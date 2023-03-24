Track teams start indoors; Cadillac falls in soccer

ADA — Cadillac opened its girls soccer season with a 3-1 loss to Forest Hills Eastern in a non-conference contest Thursday.
The Hawks scored in the 10th minute of the first half and in the 42nd minute for a 2-0 lead.
Mairyn Kinnie scored in the 49th minute off an assist from Kyah Narovich to make it 2-1 before Forest Hills Eastern scored again in the 67th minute to seal it.
“We definitely felt some first-game jitters but it was our first time out of a gym and the first time playing as a team,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Forest Hills Eastern was a strong team that had some good finishers and they made us work defensively.
“We improved as the game went on and it was good to walk away with a goal. We have a lot of young players that performed well tonight so I am excited to see them improve and gel as a team.”
Jazmin Angell made 15 saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings host Big Rapids on April 6.
SAGINAW — Off and running.
And jumping.
And throwing.
A handful of area prep track and field teams opened their seasons this week with indoor invitationals on college campuses.
Manton’s girls competed in the Saginaw Valley State Division 3/4 Indoor Invitational on Thursday.
“With only eight practices in so far, this meet was really more of a glorified practice than a meet,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “However, it’s the time spent together as a team that really brings out the best in our girls.
“It was great to see the new girls learning the ropes. Especially so when it’s indoors and 70-plus degrees as opposed to being outside shivering.”
Senior Chloe Colton had a strong night in the elite 3,200-meter run as she took second overall. Madison Morris took eighth in the 60-meter dash and fifth in the 200 dash while freshman Melina Bates was only two-tenths of a second behind Morris in the 60 but that slight difference was eight places behind in 16th.
Sophomore Angela Porter also ran a strong leg of the 1,200-meter relay.
Northern Michigan Christian took part in the event, as well.
Isaac Bowden took second place in the pole vault at 13-0 while Nathan Eisenga took fourth in the high jump at 5-6.
Tucker Tossey took ninth in the 200 dash, as well.
ALLENDALE — Cadillac’s girls took part Division 1/2 Laker Challenge at Grand Valley State on Thursday, earning eight medals.
“This was a great experience for our girls,” Cadillac coach MaLinda Baker said.
Hanah Johnson took fifth in the 200-meter dash in 27.51 seconds and 13th in the 400 dash in 1:06.71 while Makenzie Johns took fifth in the shot put at 35-feet, 5-inches. Both were PRs.
Reina McMahon took eighth in the high jump at 4-10 while the 2,400 relay team of Brooklynn Brown, Marisa Mazza, Regan Hill and Ellie Cool took sixth in 7:31.53.
Brown, a freshman, also took 12th in the 800 in a solid time of 2:28.44.
Cadillac’s boys competed on Wednesday in the Laker Challenge.
Mason Freeman took 16th in the pole vault at 10-0 while Miles Hoppe was 24th in the high jump at 5-0 and Ryan Sanders 29th in the shot put at 40-2.75.
