HOWARD CITY — Football invariably comes down to making plays when it counts.
And when push came to shove, it was was Tri County making those plays.
The Vikings knocked off Reed City 48-40 in a CSAA Gold Division contest Thursday night.
It’s the Coyotes first league loss since a 41-38 setback against Newaygo on Oct. 18, 2019.
The Coyotes took their final lead with about four minutes left before Tri County scored two straight touchdowns for the eight-point margin.
“They just outplayed us,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “We couldn’t stop them so hats off to them.
“You can’t give up 48 point and expect to win a football game.”
Tri County led 12-6 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime. The Vikings were still up 36-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Reed City drove its final possession to the Tri County 20-yard line but couldn’t punch it in.
“We just didn’t make enough plays,” Shankel said.
The Coyotes totaled 335 yards on 49 carries rushing. John Ondrus led Reed City with 170 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries while Spencer Hansen had 79 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Noah Morgan added 66 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Xavier Allen was 3 of 10 passing for 61 yards and a touchdown. Zach Erickson hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Allen, as well.
Carter Gawne led the way defensively with eight tackles while Chase Szymanski had seven.
Reed City is at Chippewa Hills next Friday.
