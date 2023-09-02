REED CITY — This is a new spot for Reed City.
And not a good one at that.
The Coyotes dropped a 28-20 decision to Tri County in a CSAA football contest Friday night.
Reed City hadn’t started the season 0-2 since 2009, the last time the Coyotes missed the playoffs.
Veteran coach Scott Shankel said it’s about moving forward and getting better in practice.
“We’ve got put things behind us,” he said. “We got better this week and it starts in practice. We need to make sure we’re doing what we need to do.
“We can’t let these first two games define our season.”
Reed City led 6-0 after the first quarter before trailing 22-20 going into the fourth. Tri County added another score in the fourth to secure the win.’
“It was undisciplined football,” Shankel said. “We had a lot of penalties and made a lot of mistakes on crucial downs.
“We couldn’t get off the field on third down and that killed us. We just shot ourselves in the foot.”
The Coyotes totaled 254 yards rushing as Max Hammond led the way with 183 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Johnny Ondrus added 63 yards on 12 carries.
Defensively, Zack Rogowski had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery while Jack Deitsch had eight tackles. Ondrus had five tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.
Reed City hosts Chippewa Hills on Sept. 8.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Reed City’s boys took first and the girls second in the small-school division of the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Friday.
The Coyotes totaled 21 points on the boys’ side while Butternut Homeschool (77) was second and Belding (79) third.
“Our boys finished one, two, three with some really outstanding efforts,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “Our boys have gotten off to a great start. They continue to work hard and the race results are showing it.
“It’s still early in the season and they have a lot of room to grow.”
August Rohde took first in 16:23, Anthony Kiaunis second in 16:46, Ryan Allen third in 16:49, Isaac Clementshaw sixth in 18:02 and Paul Saladin ninth in 18:34.
Belding won the girls’ small-school title with 33 points while Reed City was second at 66 and Beal City third at 79.
“I am really proud of the girls for stepping it up today and running a championship race,” Rich Saladin said.
Clara Smoes took ninth in 23:28, Carly Carlson 12th in 23:43, Caelynn London 15th in 23:55, Marlowe Walcott 16th in 24:19 and Hallee Hervey 19th in 24:59.
Traverse City Central won the girls’ large-school division title with 30 points while Midland Dow was second at 48, Midland third at 93 and Cadillac fourth at 109.
Ella McInerney paced the Vikings with an ninth-place finish in 21:40 while Marisa Mazza took 13th in 21:45, Hadley Hilt 29th in 22:46, Addie Main 33rd in 23:01 and Alisia Pedrin 36th in 23:21.
“The ladies, without our No. 1 runner, showed we have great depth led by Ella,” Cadillac coach Tim O’Malley said.
Cadillac’s boys took fifth on the large-school side with 125 points. Traverse City Central (34) was first, Sparta (56) second and Midland (80) third.
Nolan Nixon took 10th in 16:39, JJ Mahan 29th in 17:47, Andrew Elmore 37th in 18:13, Matthew Santangelo 45th in 18:35 and Freddie Santangelo 48th in 18:44.
“We ran very well today, faster than last Friday,” O’Malley said. “The men showed great improvement, led by Nolan still coming off injury.”
