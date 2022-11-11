HOUGHTON LAKE -- Their frustration was clearly visible.
The source of the frustration came in areas they weren't used to that happening, too.
Error after error offensively fueled that frustration until their shots started falling and the smiles came back.
Cadillac got the job done again, beating Cheboygan 25-22, 24-26, 25-12, 25-7 in a Division 2 volleyball regional final Thursday at Houghton Lake High School.
It's the third straight regional title -- and 14th in 17 years -- for the Vikings (32-10-4 overall) and sends them to a state quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Grand Rapids West Catholic at Alma High School. The Falcons swept Fruitport to advance.
For Cadillac junior middle Carissa Musta, it's a good feeling to be champs again.
"This is what we've worked for and it feels good," she said.
For veteran Viking coach Michelle Brines, it's a good feeling of accomplishment for this group of players.
"I think for this bunch, especially, it feels really good," she said. "Their thing all season long is people didn't think they were going to be any good...they didn't think we were going to win anything.
"Well, now we're co-Big North champs, district champs and regional champs. We have loftier goals, too, and I am happy for them because of the growth I've seen this year."
Those titles feel better, too, after more struggles Thursday.
The Vikings and Chiefs played point for point in the first two sets and while that's OK, the hard part for Cadillac is quite a few of Cheboygan's points came from errors. Serving errors and hitting errors, things that normally aren't an issue, were the culprit.
After splitting the first two sets, senior captain Joslyn Seeley got after her teammates verbally to settle down, relax and just play volleyball.
Musta said it's been a matter of overthinking things and trying too hard to not make mistakes.
"I just told myself to work and not make mistakes," Musta said. "and it worked eventually.
"Everybody started to play for each other and we got ourselves in the game."
The talks worked.
Cadillac settled down, started swinging and stopped the mistakes for the most part.
A kill by Seeley ended a long rally in the third set and gave Cadillac a 13-8 lead. A pair of kills by Musta put the Vikings up 16-9 and a quick tip by Musta made it 18-9. Another kill by Musta sealed it at 25-12 and Cadillac could breathe a little easier with a 2-1 lead.
"I think it's just getting out of our own way at times," Brines said. "I felt like we were making all of the errors early and Cheboygan was playing really hard but we were giving them so many points. We'd tie the game and then shoot ourselves in the foot by serving it into the net, serve it out or hit it out.
"We weren't moving in the first two sets but then we started picking stuff up. Once we got the lead, they started to make some mistakes and we put the pressure on them."
The fourth set was all Cadillac as the Vikings controlled it from start to finish to secure the win.
Brines was pleased that her team's perseverance paid off, despite the struggles.
"Carissa was struggling in the first two sets and then she just became the beast I know that she can be," Brines said. "She got going on the net with blocking and hitting and really led the way in the front row. Jozz was leading the way and Brooke (Ellens) played outstanding, as well, with her defense and her serve-receive.
"The funny thing is that our passing was really tonight but it was our hitting where we struggled. Maybe on Tuesday, we can put those two things together. We're just pumped...we're in the elite eight and that's really awesome because we're Cadillac."
Musta led the way offensively with 27 kills and eight blocks while Seeley had 15 kills, 14 digs, two blocks and an ace. Makenzie Johns had eight kills, four blocks and four digs while Cassie Jenema dished out 51 assists, eight digs and a block.
Ellens had 26 digs; Macey McKeever 10 digs, a kill and an ace; Karsyn Kastl four digs; and Emmy Cox a dig.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.