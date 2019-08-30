By Mike Dunn
LAKE CITY – Lightning in the distant sky forced an early stoppage to the season-opening football game Thursday between host Lake City and defending Division 7 state champion New Lothrop.
The visiting Hornets, using their superior team speed, had created a good deal of lightning of their own on the field prior to that, however, breaking open a close game with three straight takeaways early in the second quarter, converting each for a score on the way to a 54-7 victory. The game was called with 4:00 showing on the clock in the third quarter and the Trojans about to receive a kickoff.
“Learn from this one and put it behind you,‘ Trojan coach Kyle Smith told the troops when the early stoppage was finally confirmed after about 25 minutes of waiting.
“They’re a very good team but we also hurt ourselves; there are things we need to do better next week at Manton. We shot ourselves in the foot way too many times. Now let’s regroup and get after it this week in practice.‘
It was Lake City’s first regular-season loss since the 2016 season.
The Trojans struggled from the start neutralizing Hornet playmakers Avery Moore at quarterback, Will Muron in the backfield and slot receiver Julious Garza. The three combined to score all but one of New Lothrop’s eight touchdowns. Muron had a 60-yard punt return for a TD and a rushing TD. Moore, who guided the Hornets to the state title a year ago, including a 51-22 victory over Lake City in the semifinals, hit Garza four times for TDs, mostly on hitch passes that Garza turned upfield, and Garza also ran one in on a sweep.
Lake City stayed with the Hornets for a while. Junior QB Hunter Bisballe, making his first varsity start, found senior Tyler McGiness breaking free for a 30-yard TD strike late in the opening quarter and Carlos Hernandez split the uprights to trim the deficit to 13-7.
The Trojans stopped New Lothrop on the ensuing possession when linemen Austin Potter and Kyle Scarbrough and linebacker Bradley Burden teamed for back-to-back sacks of Moore. Lake City had momentum on its side when it got the ball back but a missed communication between Bisballe and a receiver on a pass led to a New Lothrop interception and a quick score to push the lead to 19-7. Then a fumble on the kickoff led to another quick strike by the visitors and another interception on the Trojans’ next possession after that led to another quick strike and suddenly the score was 34-7.
Lake City could not move the ball on the ground against the Hornets. Their biggest running play was a designed sweep by Bisballe for 15 yards. No other running play netted more than a few yards. Bisballe, showing poise and toughness in the pocket, completed 10 of 25 aerials for 169 yards.
McGiness grabbed four for 72 yards and the Trojans’ lone TD. Taylor Butkovich had four catches for 73 yards, including a 61-yarder down the sidelines, and Ellian Schichtel caught two for 22 yards, including a slant-in pass for 16 yards that was stopped a yard short of the goal-line on fourth down.
Ben Marion made six stops from his linebacker post and recorded a sack. Andrew VanderTuig and McGiness had five stops each.
Lake City travels to Manton next Friday to open Highland play.
